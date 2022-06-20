Jack Ross: Dundee United appoint former Hibernian boss as new head coach

Dundee United have appointed former Hibernian boss Jack Ross as the club's new head coach.

Ross - who also managed Sunderland and St Mirren - returns to management six months after his sacking at Easter Road.

The 46-year-old had led Hibernian to the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals plus third place in the league in 2021 before his dismissal and has been linked to several jobs in recent months.

As well as building on the club's highest Premiership finish since 2014, Ross will also have European football to look forward to in the Europa Conference League - United's first European action in 10 years.

The Tannadice club moved quickly to replace Tam Courts after he left the club by mutual consent last week before taking charge at Hungarian club Budapest Honved.

Wilson: Ross 'a good fit' for United

Former Dundee United defender Mark Wilson told Sky Sports he thinks Ross is the ideal replacement for Courts:

"I think he would look at Dundee United as a sound project - an American owner, fourth place, European football - I think it would be a good fit for Jack Ross.

"It will be very difficult to improve on what Tam Courts did last season but I think Jack Ross with his resources and his contacts, especially down south, will have enough knowhow to bring quality players into that United side."

Courts joins Budapest Honved

Courts was initially given permission to hold talks with Croatian club Rijeka, however, has since been confirmed as the new manager at Hungarian club Budapest Honved.

The 40-year-old told the club's website: "I want the fans to be proud of the club again to see a team that will do everything on the field to win, and hopefully performances and results will go hand in hand.

"The training centre is well equipped and the stadium is beautiful. I am very excited to be a part of this club."