Dundee United: Scottish Premiership 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Dundee United will travel to newly-promoted Kilmarnock when the Scottish Premiership season gets under way on July 30.

The Tangerines - who are currently without a manager after the departure of Tam Courts - will then face Livingston on August 6, Hearts on August 13, St Mirren on August 20 and Celtic on August 27.

On October 1, they will contest the first Tayside derby of the season with St Johnstone at Tannadice, with the teams also facing off on January 2 and February 18. They host rivals Aberdeen for the first time on October 8 and again on November 12 and March 4.

The match against the Dons on November 12 is the last Dundee United will play before the season pauses for the World Cup and, just over a month later on December 17, they will resume with a trip to Livingston.

On Christmas Eve, they face Hearts at Tynecastle, before closing 2022 with the midweek visit of Ross County on December 28. The final match prior to the split is at home to Livingston on April 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

30: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

August

6: Livingston (h) - 3pm

13: Hearts (a) - 3pm

20: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

27: Celtic (h) - 3pm

September

3: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

10: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

17: Rangers (a) - 3pm

October

1: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

8: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

15: Ross County (a) - 3pm

22: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

29: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

November

5: Celtic (a) - 3pm

9: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

December

17: Livingston (a) - 3pm

24: Hearts (a) - 3pm

28: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

7: Rangers (h) - 3pm

14: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

28: Celtic (h) - 3pm

February

1: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm

4: Hearts (h) - 3pm

18: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

25: Ross County (a) - 3pm

March

4: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

18: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

April

1: Rangers (a) - 3pm

8: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

15: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

22: Livingston (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

May 6 2023

May 13

May 20

May 24

May 27

The Scottish Premiership season will begin on the weekend of July 30/31.

It will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises to be another exciting season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another "gripping" season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

"We've enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It's been a great partnership, we've seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we've developed that partnership with Sky.

"We're very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game and we're really looking forward to Sky Sports again exclusively presenting the cinch Premiership live again next season.

"There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."

'We wanted to get it right with VAR'

Image: VAR will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 season

Video Assistant Referees will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership from the middle of the new season.

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs voted on the proposal with 41 in favour and the technology will be implemented after December's World Cup in Qatar.

Doncaster said: "We were keen not to be early adopters of this technology. We've seen some of the teething problems that its introduction has caused in some other leagues so we were keen to ensure we took advantage of the learnings from those leagues before we implemented it in Scotland.

"We're not quite ready to launch at the start of the season but, in partnership with the Scottish FA, we're very hopeful that VAR will launch partway through the season and hopefully achieve less controversy than perhaps we've seen in recent seasons.

"It's a difficult job that the referees have so any support that they can have I'm sure will be appreciated."