Jack Ross: Dundee United in advanced talks with former Hibernian head coach

Former Hibernian boss Jack Ross is in advanced talks over a deal to become Dundee United's new head coach.

The Tannadice club are hopeful of confirming the appointment in the coming days after sporting director Tony Asghar confirmed a "preferred candidate" was already in mind following Tam Courts' departure.

Ross - who also managed Sunderland and St Mirren - is set to return to management six months after his sacking at Easter Road.

Image: Jack Ross (right) could replace Tam Courts as Dundee United boss

The 46-year-old had led Hibernian to the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals plus third place in the league in 2021 before his dismissal and has been linked to several jobs in recent months.

As well as building on the club's highest Premiership finish since 2014, Ross will also have European football to look forward to in the Europa Conference League - United's first European action in 10 years.

Courts' replacement to be named in 'coming days'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dundee United will be in European action after beating Ross County to seal fourth place in the Scottish Premiership - their highest finish since 2014

Sporting Director Asghar, confirmed the search for a new head coach was already under way following Courts' departure.

"I would like to assure Dundee United fans that the club is moving in a timely fashion to appoint a new Head Coach," he said.

"We have identified a preferred candidate and we anticipate making a further announcement on this in the coming days.

Image: Thomas Courts left Dundee United to pursue other opportunities

"I'd like to place on record our gratitude towards Tam Courts for the service he has given Dundee United both as Head Coach and in his previous role as Head of Tactical Performance.

"We made a brave appointment last year by promoting from within but it was a calculated risk that clearly paid off.

"We enjoyed a lot of success on the field last year and qualified for Europe. This is testament to the culture we have created throughout the club.

"Tam bought into our long-term strategy to develop some of the finest young talent in Scotland. The fruits of our labour are there for all to see with the recent international call-ups of Archie, Kieran and Ross.

"But through the course of discussions with Tam it became clear he was keen to pursue other options and we had to look after the best interests of the club.

"Following continued discussions, we have now agreed to mutually terminate his contract to allow him time to secure his next opportunity."