Joe Aribo: Rangers midfielder set for Southampton move

Southampton are in advanced talks to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

A deal is close to being agreed and the fee is believed to be worth £10m including add-ons.

It is understood the 25-year-old, who has a £10m release clause in his contract, is open to the move to St Mary's.

The Nigerian international has one year left on his deal at Ibrox, having moved to Glasgow in the summer of 2019 from Charlton Athletic.

He scored nine goals, including one in the Europa League final, in 57 games last season and added 10 assists.

The Ibrox side have so far only added defender John Souttar to the squad this summer, while striker Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are also in the final years of their current Ibrox deals.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 40, has signed on for another season with veteran midfielders Scott Arfield and Steven Davis also extending their contracts.

Connor Goldson also ended speculation about his future by agreeing a new four-year deal.

What does Aribo bring?

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy

Joe Aribo impressed for Rangers last season and it was no surprise he was one of the most used players in the squad.

His versatility was a benefit to Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the manager dealt with a number of injuries.

Aribo played in central midfield, attacking midfield, down the right and ended the season playing up front.

Boyd: Rangers will lose players this summer

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd accepts Rangers will lose some of their top players this summer.

"The reality is Rangers have got a number of players going out of contract next season and it's very unlikely they will be able to keep every single one.

"The reality is Rangers might have to do a few sales this summer so players don't leave for nothing next season.

"I don't think Rangers are in a position where they're just going to roll over and let people take their players.

"There is obviously finances behind the club that Rangers can negotiate with teams now and it's not a case where teams are just going to phone up and say there's the offer and we're taking your player."

