Kris Boyd: Rangers signings needs to start soon as top players will be sold in summer

Kris Boyd is not worried about Rangers' lack of summer signings so far, but says his concern will grow if no new players arrive at Ibrox soon.

John Souttar is the only addition so far after the defender agreed a pre-contract from Hearts in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd is not too concerned about Rangers' lack of transfer activity so far this summer, but says they can't afford to leave it too late.

A fee has been agreed with PAOK for Antonio Colak but negotiations are continuing about a deal for the striker who knocked Rangers out of Champions League qualifying last season while on loan at Malmo.

"I'm not concerned right now but if there are no signings in the next week then I would be," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"They'll wait until July because the players would be off anyway, so what would be the point of paying substantial wages for players in the month of June.

"There is no doubt that Rangers need to get players in. With the likes Diallo, Ramsey and Balogun all leaving then the squad is definitely weaker in terms of numbers, so they are going to have to get a few players in."

Image: Defender John Souttar is Rangers' only confirmed summer signing so far

The former Ibrox frontman also believes it inevitable some of the club's top players will go this summer.

Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent are all in the final year of their contracts and have been attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

"The reality is Rangers have got a number of players going out of contract next season and it's very unlikely they will be able to keep every single one," he added.

"Usually when you're going out of contract you know what kind of figures you want and you wouldn't imagine Rangers would be able to get to anywhere near what say Leeds would be able to offer Ryan Kent if he was to go there on a free transfer."

Image: Ryan Kent signed for Rangers in 2019 after impressing on loan

"The reality is Rangers night have to do a few sales this summer so players don't leave for nothing next season.

"I don't think Rangers are in a position where they're just going to roll over and let people take their players.

"There is obviously finances behind the club that Rangers can negotiate with teams now and it's not a case where teams are just going to phone up and say there's the offer and we're taking your player."

Image: Joe Aribo is one of the players in the final year of his contract at Rangers

Aribo has linked with a moves to Crystal Palace and newly promoted Nottingham Forest while Morelos has been attracting interest from Sevilla, although reports of a formal bid for the Colombian striker were dismissed.

Boyd added: "I think he's been linked with a move every single window since he signed for Rangers.

"One thing about him is he's knuckled down and he's put in the hard graft.

Image: Alfredo Morelos has been linked with Sevilla

"When you've got someone who has performed at that level, especially in Europe, he is going to attract interest and there will be a time when Alfredo Morelos does leave Rangers.

"There are other ones who are just as vital to the way that Rangers play."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.