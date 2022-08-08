Hibs to investigate fan disorder in derby draw with Hearts at Easter Road

Hibernian will review incidents of fan disorder during their 1-1 draw with Hearts in Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

Jambos left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a cigarette lighter while preparing to take a throw-in in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, while several home fans invaded the pitch after Martin Boyle's stoppage-time equaliser.

A statement released by Hibs after the match read: "Hibernian FC is aware of alleged incidents where objects appeared to have been thrown towards Hearts players, pyros being thrown, and pitch incursions.

"These incidents will be reviewed again on the stadium CCTV and, if an incident can be detected and someone identified, appropriate action will be taken by the club.

"The club understands the passion that an Edinburgh derby brings, and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters."

Kensell: Fans need to be better

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell spoke to Sky Sports about the incidents.

"We can't condone it. But obviously sometimes the passion of what happens and the situation and how it unfolds dictates some of that.

"There are things we need to look at. We'd ask our fans to always act appropriately and there are a few incidents we will look at.

"But ultimately passion is what football is all about. So we have to address it, and internally we will. It's got to be a safe environment here at Easter Road and I believe it is."

Neilson: There must be action

Image: Hearts Manager Robbie Neilson wants action after objects were thrown during the Edinburgh derby

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects the authorities to take action over the incident involving Cochrane.

"It's not good enough at all," he said. "We need that stamped out of Scottish football, in any ground. I'm sure the authorities will come down heavy on it because you can't have people coming to their work and getting hit with things like that.

"It's not acceptable. I don't want the focus to be on that, it is all about the football, but you can't have that."