Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Livingston and Kilmarnock feature in team of the week

There were plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Livingston, Motherwell and St Mirren picked up victories.

Rangers, on a high from their progression to the Champions League play-offs, eased to a 4-0 victory against St Johnstone at Ibrox and four players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week.

Celtic turned on the style to beat Kilmarnock 5-0 and have one player in the weekend's best XI while the Rugby Park side also have a player represented.

After impressing in a 4-1 win against Dundee United, Hearts have three players with Livingston taking up two places after a 2-1 victory at home to Hibernian.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5. Cameron Devlin (Hearts) - 7.82 rating

If Hearts were disappointed with their Edinburgh Derby draw with Hibs last week, they certainly didn't show it as they took out their frustration upon a hapless Dundee United on Sunday.

Cameron Devlin made his first league start of the season in their 4-1 win and put in a man-of-the-match showing as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.82. Devlin provided the assist for Lawrence Shankland's opening goal in the first minute, that coming from his only key pass, while five tackles and one interception capped a superb display from the 24-year-old.

4. Joel Nouble (Livingston) - 7.91 rating

Joel Nouble failed to score for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership last season, yet a goal in their 2-1 win over Hibs means he has netted twice in the opening three games of 2022/23.

Nouble struck early on for Livi, netting from one of three shots, and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made two key passes. Three dribbles, one tackle and one interception capped a solid display from the striker, who returned a rating of 7.91 at the weekend.

3. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.95 rating

Celtic made it three wins from the opening three matches in fine fashion as they romped to a 5-0 win at newly-promoted Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Greg Taylor was the star man from that victory, yielding a rating of 7.95 in the process. Taylor got forward from left-back well as he completed five dribbles at Rugby Park, while the Kilmarnock attack struggled to get the better of the 24-year-old as he made five tackles to help the Bhoys earn a comfortable three points.

2. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) - 8.06 rating

Image: Ayo Obileye scored Livingston's winner against Hibernian

Back to Livingston's 2-1 win over Hibs, and Ayo Obileye earned the man of the match award in that victory, having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.06.

The centre-back scored the winning goal with four minutes of normal time to play, finding a way past David Marshall with one of two efforts on goal. Twelve clearances and five aerial duels won meant Obileye was often in the right place at the right time to alleviate pressure on the Livi goal to secure all the spoils for his side, and a spot in the team of the week.

1. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - 8.52 rating

With a rating of 8.52, Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Matondo was directly involved in two of Rangers' four goals against St. Johnstone, providing the assists for Antonio Colak and Scott Arfield in the second half.

The brace of assists came from four key passes, while the Welsh winger was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet, having struck the woodwork with one of two shots. Six dribbles also contributed to a star man award.