Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, St Mirren players in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals and talking points as Celtic, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Ross County and Motherwell secured wins in the Scottish Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou's side eased to a 2-0 victory at home to Hearts, who ended the match with nine men, to move top of the table and two of his players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership Team of the Week.

Rangers also have two players in the best XI despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw at Hibernian, with one Easter Road star represented.

Kilmarnock and St Johnstone suffered defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen, respectively, but both have two of their players included.

The Dons have one player and, after impressing in a 3-0 win at Dundee United, St Mirren have a player making the cut.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) - 7.51 rating

Leighton Clarkson picked the perfect game to score his second league goal of the campaign. The 20-year-old netted 10 minutes into the second half with what proved to be the winning strike as Aberdeen earned a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone. Clarkson bagged with one of two shots, and worked hard off the ball, making three tackles and one interception, to make the XI with a rating of 7.51.

4. Jota (Celtic) - 7.73 rating

Image: Celtic winger Jota has been named in all four Team of the Week selections this season

Another week, another spot for Jota in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week. While he was unable to contribute to a goal in Celtic's 2-0 win over Hearts, it wasn't for want of trying as the Portuguese winger mustered three shots and two key passes. Rather, Jota showcased the defensive side to his game to help Celtic secure the win, making six tackles to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.73.

3. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) - 7.79 rating

On his first league start of the season, Martin Boyle put in a man-of-the-match display as Hibernian held title hopefuls Rangers to a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Boyle scored the hosts' first equaliser of the day, firing Hibs level 10 minutes after the break, finding a way past Jon McLaughlin with one of three shots. The 29-year-old was unfortunate not to add an assist having created five goal-scoring chances to help return a rating of 7.79.

2. Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.83 rating

Returning to Celtic's 2-0 win over Hearts, Greg Taylor won the WhoScored.com man of the match award garnered a rating of 7.83. The Hearts attack struggled down the right with Taylor in excellent form off the ball as he made four tackles and two interceptions in the comfortable victory. The 24-year-old got forward well from defence too, as he made four key passes and completed two dribbles in another solid display.

1. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) - 7.90 rating

With a rating of 7.90, St. Mirren forward Curtis Main is WhoScored.com's Scottish Premiership Player of the Week. The 30-year-old was the main man for St. Mirren in their 3-0 win at Dundee United. Scoring a brace for the Buddies at Tannadice Park on Saturday, the English forward won three aerial duels to cap a fine display.