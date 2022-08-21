Celtic 2-0 Hearts: Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis strikes send Hoops back top of Scottish Premiership

Celtic continued their perfect start to move top of the Scottish Premiership after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis sealed a 2-0 win over nine-man Hearts.

Ange Postecoglou's side capitalised on Rangers' draw with Hibernian on Saturday by claiming their fourth win of the season.

Furuhashi put the hosts ahead with a simple tap-in from Daizen Maeda's cross (13) but Celtic struggled to take their chances across the 90 minutes.

Hearts were unable to make them pay, suffering their first defeat of the campaign, as Alexander Cochrane and Toby Sibbick were both shown second yellow cards within two minutes of each other late on. Giakoumakis then inflicted further pain, turning home from close range in the final minute of injury time.

Player ratings: Celtic: Hart (7), Juranovic (8), Jenz (7), Carter-Vickers (7), Taylor (8), McGregor (7), O'Riley (7), Turnbull (6), Jota (8), Maeda (7), Kyogo (8).



Subs: Giakoumakis (7), Abada (6), Mooy (6), Hatate (6)



Hearts: Stewart (7), Haring (6), Boyce (6), Mackay-Steven (6), Atkinson (6), Rowles (6), Halliday (6), Forrest (6), Cochrane (4), Sibbick (4), Ginnelly (6)



Subs: M. Smith (6), Shankland (6), McKay (6), Neilson (6), C. Smith (6)



Man of the match: Greg Taylor

How Celtic moved top

Celtic controlled possession from the first minute with their pressure eventually releasing Maeda down the right and his inch-perfect cross was converted from inside the six-yard box by Furuhashi.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates making it 1-0 to Celtic

The hosts had 71 per cent of the ball in the first half yet were unable to create significant chances, while Hearts struggled to get out - and when Josh Ginnelly did get a sniff of goal he dragged wide.

Hearts played with more purpose in the second half, but Celtic still had the better chances with Ross Stewart denying Matthew O'Riley before substitute Reo Hatate put the rebound wide.

Image: Peter Haring (left) and David Turnbull in action

As the visitors became more desperate for an equaliser, left-back Cochrane was dismissed after bringing down Hatate before Sibbick suffered the same fate for stopping a counter-attack.

The red cards allowed Celtic to make sure of the three points as Giakoumakis scruffily converted from Josip Juranovic's low cross.

Postecoglou: We've handled challenges well

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to BBC Scotland: "I'm obviously pleased with the win. It was a game where there was no real flow to it. It was very stop-start, hard to get real tempo into it. Some of it was our own doing.

"Through that, we still maintained control of the game and even though it was 1-0 for a long time, I never felt threatened. Joe (Hart) never had a save of significance to make, and at the other end their 'keeper pulled off two or three good saves to keep them in the game.

"We haven't made too many changes to the starting line-up but we're working hard with the whole squad. The first few weeks has almost been like an extended pre-season to make sure that when the games hit, everyone is ready to go. In every game the subs have come on and made the impact we want them to make.

"For me, it's as much about the performances. In all the games, we've been in control for the most part. There are still areas we need to improve and we'll keep working towards that. We've had some challenging games so far, different challenges, and we've handled them well."

Neilson: We're in the game until red cards

Image: Hearts manager Robbie Neilson

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson to BBC Scotland: "I'm obviously disappointed with the outcome of the game but I thought for large periods of the game we played well. Until the referee sends two of our players off, we're still in the game and we're in a good position.

"Once that happens, that makes it very difficult. You hope that an experienced referee would recognise the situation. The first one, there's no need for a second yellow card. Sometimes when a crowd roars, you can jump on it and that's potentially what happened today.

"I thought [Stewart] was great. He's the understudy to Craig Gordon. It gave him the opportunity to come to a big venue against a very good team and I thought he handled himself very well."

Celtic are away to Dundee United in their next Scottish Premiership match on August 27, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off at midday.

Hearts host St Johnstone on the same day. That game kicks off at 3pm.