Celtic vs Rangers: Who should start the Old Firm clash on Saturday?

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in the first Old Firm match of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, but who should start for your team?

Celtic have made a 100 per cent start to their title defence, winning their first five games of the new season and top the table.

Rivals Rangers are two points behind with their 2-2 draw at Hibernian ending their perfect start.

Ange Postecoglou suffered defeat in his first Old Firm game at Ibrox, but is unbeaten against Rangers in the league since then with two wins and a draw.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst suffered back-to-back Old Firm league defeats after taking charge in November with the final meeting of last season ending 1-1.

Who starts for Celtic?

Image: Will Kyogo Furuhashi continue his scoring form against Rangers?

Postecoglou has been consistent in his team selection so far this season with few changes to his starting XI.

His biggest decision could be in the back line - Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor have started every game, while Mortiz Jenz, Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt have all looked strong defensively, with the trio also scoring this season.

Going forward, will David Turnbull return to the starting line-up or would you see Reo Hatate keep his place? And does Postecoglou find room for Daizen Maeda, or will hat-trick hero Liel Abada retain his spot?

Who starts for Rangers?

Image: Jon McLaughlin has yet to start a Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash

While Jon McLaughlin is likely to make his first start in an Old Firm league match, who will play in front of him?

James Sands was fortunate to avoid red in the last Scottish Premiership outing against Ross County and was replaced by Leon King at half-time. Will the youngster be given a rare start?

Steven Davis scored in that match at Ibrox, so do you think the visit to Celtic Park could be one for experienced players like the Northern Irishman and Scott Arfield, or is it time for new signings like Malik Tillman and Tom Lawrence to shine?

