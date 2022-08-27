Rangers 4-0 Ross County: Antonio Colak, John Lundstram and Steven Davis among goals

Rangers cruised to a 4-0 win over Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday to leapfrog Celtic atop the Scottish Premiership table.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side broke the deadlock with a touch of luck after John Lundstram's long-range drive deflected past Ross County stopper Ross Laidlaw midway through the first half.

Centre-forward Antonio Colak doubled the lead before the break with a diving volley and netted his second after the break with a thunderous drive to cap a delightful build-up phase.

Substitute Steven Davis sealed a comfortable afternoon for the Gers by slotting home James Tavernier's cross to secure the three points with a table-topping performance.

Celtic now sit two points shy of their Old Firm rivals with a perfect 12 points from four games and can retake the summit on Sunday when the Hoops travel to Dundee United.

A dominant display

Colak continued his scoring form with a double as Rangers returned to domestic duties after European euphoria with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side qualified for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night thanks to a solitary goal from the 28-year-old striker.

Back in the cinch Premiership, midfielder John Lundstram opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a deflected 25-yard drive before in-form Croatia forward Colak scored a second in 39 minutes.

While Gers defender James Sands was perhaps lucky to escape picking up a second yellow card when the match was goalless and before he was substituted at the interval, Colak added a third just before the hour mark for his seventh goal in seven games and late substitute Steven Davis knocked in a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

There was an air of positivity around Ibrox following the midweek triumph in Eindhoven. Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos - left out of the PSV game due to fitness issues and attitude - was suspended and Gers showed one change, with Scott Wright replacing Glen Kamara who was nursing a knee problem.

As expected, Rangers grabbed the game from the kick-off against a County side who had Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan suspended.

Winger Ryan Kent fired just over the bar from the edge of the box in the second minute and Laidlaw denied Gers defender Connor Goldson from close range seven minutes later.

Referee Don Robertson ignored County claims when Sands, already booked for a foul on Jordy Hiwula, appeared to grab the striker to prevent him getting a clear run on goal.

Laidlaw saved a couple of efforts from the elegant Gers attacker Malik Tillman before Lundstram eventually beat the County 'keeper, taking a pass from Kent and firing in from distance with the help of a deflection for his first goal of the season.

Colak missed a decent opportunity to get his shot away as Rangers increased the tempo but from Wright's cut-back, the Croatia striker lifted the ball over Laidlaw and in at the far post.

Rangers ended the half with skipper James Tavernier leaping at the back post to head a Kent cross off the bar.

Leon King replaced Sands for the start of the second half as it appeared Van Bronckhorst did not want to risk another card while, for County, Jordan Tillson came on for Victor Loturi.

Staggies defender Ben Purrington headed a curling shot from Kent off the line but the winger soon set up Colak with a clever pass at the edge of the box for the striker to thrash the ball from 15 yards past Laidlaw.

Laidlaw made saves from a deflected Tom Lawrence shot and a close-range drive from Colak, who was to be definitely denied his hat-trick when he was replaced by veteran midfielder Davis.

The 37-year-old converted a Tavernier pass from 14 yards and there was time for Laidlaw to grab Arfield's attempted lob out of the air to prevent a fifth.

Mackay: Sands should have seen red | GVB: We were lucky

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Very pleased with the performance, a clean sheet. The result was what we wanted and we scored four fantastic goals.

"You want to start well and we did, so we're very happy to score two goals in the first half, to make sure we had a comfortable lead. After that, we continued to play in the same way in the second half.

"I'm very pleased with [Colak's form]. He's giving us goals, but not only goals - his performance is also very good. It's a fantastic start and now he needs to keep going.

"[Sands] was already on a yellow. It's one of those fouls where it could go either way. So, for us, it was lucky that he didn't get a second yellow. Sometimes you are lucky with cards, sometimes it doesn't go your way - that's the way the game goes."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We started well, settled into the game, and then in the 16th or 17th minute, a decision happens which is beyond me - to why [Sands] isn't sent off.

"He's already been booked at that point. So if it's not a red, it's definitely a yellow. There's no reason for my player to go down there, he's away.

"There's still 75 minutes to go, but that changes the balance of games. Aberdeen and Livingston were 0-0 today after 40 minutes. Livingston get a man sent off and it ends up 5-0 to Aberdeen.

"I'm not going to say anything dramatic was going to happen here today, but it changes the balance of the game and we've got to get decisions like that right."

The attention now turns to the League Cup for both sides.

Rangers host League One side Queen of the South on Tuesday night, while Ross County have a trip to holders Celtic the following evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst then takes his team to Celtic Park on 3 September for the first Old Firm clash of the season, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12:30pm.

Ross County host Aberdeen on the same day.