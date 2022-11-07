Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock feature in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals and a lot of drama in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Livingston and Ross County.

Celtic have three players in this week's best XI after two late goals saw them beat Dundee United to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to seven points.

Aberdeen also have three representatives after their impressive 4-1 win at home to Hibs, while Hearts take two places after their last-gasp victory against Motherwell.

St Johnstone shocked Rangers with a 2-1 victory and have two players making the cut while Kilmarnock take the final place despite narrowly losing to Livingston.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. James Brown (St. Johnstone) - 8.24 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers.

James Brown certainly picked the perfect game to score his first career goal as he bagged the opener in St Johnstone's impressive 2-1 win over Rangers. The 24-year-old's hard work off the ball also shone through as he made seven clearances and four tackles. He features at right-back with a rating of 8.24.

4. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.28 rating

Image: Matt O'Riley impressed in Celtic's 4-2 win over Dundee United

Celtic ended the game week seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following their 4-2 win over Dundee United, a match in which Matt O'Riley registered his sixth league assist of the campaign. O'Riley made three key passes in total and was tidy in possession as he returned a pass success rate of 91.5%. Three tackles, two clearances and one interception contributed towards his inclusion in the side with a rating of 8.28.

3. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) - 8.40 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United.

Remaining with Celtic's victory over Dundee United, Sead Haksabanovic won the WhoScored.com man of the match award in the home triumph. The Montenegrin scored his first and second league goals in a Celtic shirt in Saturday's clash, hitting the back of the net with two of three shots, and found a team-mate with 92.6% of his 27 passes. He features on the right with a rating of 8.40.

2. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) - 8.57 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen did their European aspirations no harm at all as they thumped Hibs 4-1 on Friday night. Bojan Miovski was the star of the show as he bagged a brace to reach 10 league goals for the campaign. The 23-year-old defended well from the front, too, as he made three tackles to help land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.57.

1. Andrew Halliday (Hearts) - 9.03 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle.

With a rating of 9.03, Andrew Halliday is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Hearts played out an exciting 3-2 win over Motherwell on Sunday afternoon, with Halliday key. Two of the three league goals he has scored came in Sunday's victory, while three tackles and one clearance helped the 31-year-old to his best-rated performance of the campaign.