Rangers midfielder Steven Davis out for season with knee injury

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Davis, 37, is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of the season, raising suggestions he could have played his final game in a Rangers shirt.

Rangers confirmed the news in on Saturday afternoon, in a statement which read: "Rangers can this afternoon confirm that midfielder Steven Davis has suffered an injury to his knee and will miss the remainder of this season.

"As always Steven has the best wishes of everyone at Ibrox as he embarks upon his recovery."

Davis has made 17 appearances for Rangers this season, but spent most of his time making an impact off the bench.

His last appearance for Rangers came in the 3-2 win over Hibernian on December 15 as a substitute.

The Northern Ireland captain has made 360 appearances for Rangers over two spells, scoring 27 goals and registering 70 assists.

He has won the Scottish Premiership four times, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on 28 December at home to Motherwell.