Nicolas Raskin: Rangers manager Michael Beale confirms interest in Standard Liege midfielder

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed he is keen to add Belgium U21 international Nicolas Raskin to his squad.

The Ibrox club are yet to make a January signing with the Standard Liege midfielder among a number of targets.

Beale, who was assistant coach to Steven Gerrard during his time as Rangers manager, said: "Another good player to be fair.

"A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege [in October 2020 in the Europa League]. He missed the first game against Rangers that night when Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal but he played in the second leg.

"He is a player I am aware of, a very good player who is obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention. There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs."

Image: Belgium's Nicolas Raskin is out of contract at Standard Liege at the end of the season

A fee has been agreed with English Championship side Norwich City for Todd Cantwell, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but Beale insisted there would be no new signings ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at St Johnstone.

Beale said: "No comment on the transfers because we spoke a lot during the week.

Image: Rangers have agreed a fee for Todd Cantwell

"I would say we are very close on one or two bits but I don't want to elaborate more on what I said the other day. Nothing will be announced before this game."

Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker remains of interest to Rangers, despite having a bid for the 22-year-old rejected last week.

Whittaker has not appeared for Swansea since being recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier this month, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

Image: Rangers have had a bid rejected for Morgan Whittaker

A source from Swansea has told Sky Sports News that Rangers are 'miles away' from the club's valuation and that Whittaker is likely to be involved for Swansea at QPR on Saturday.

"There is not a stand-off. We are doing the business in private and in South Wales they have obviously spoken about it.

"So we don't want to add to that because the boy has gone back there from a loan and could be in their squad this weekend, so if he is in their squad he is their player."

Image: Alfredo Morelos is among the Rangers players out of contract at the end of the season

While the focus of the media conference was on who may be coming into the Govan club, Beale revealed one or two players may be on their way out.

He said: "In the last 24 hours or so there have been some enquiries for one or two of ours which will be interesting.

"It might be one or two of ours might go out temporarily or permanently because they want to play.

"I have had one or two members of the squad who may have opportunities, none of the senior boys."

Roofe ruled out for a month

Image: Kemar Roofe faces four weeks out with a shoulder injury

Michael Beale revealed striker Roofe will be out for four weeks with a shoulder injury picked up in last weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

He is hoping that Roofe, who scored the winner against the Dons to take Rangers into the League Cup final against Celtic on February 26, will be back for the showpiece occasion at Hampden Park.

He said: "I think it will be four weeks. We are not going down the surgery route, it is one that is in between giving it time or having surgery.

"Kemar has decided it is feeling better but it will be three or four weeks before we see him back so probably the middle of February, in time for the cup final, which is good timing for Kemar."