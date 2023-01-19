Todd Cantwell: Rangers set to sign Norwich midfielder subject to medical

Todd Cantwell is set to join Rangers after the Ibrox club agreed a deal with Norwich for the midfielder.

Sky Sports News understands the deal is subject to a medical, which the 24-year-old will undergo ahead of a move to Ibrox, to become Michael Beale's first signing as Rangers boss.

Cantwell, 24, was given permission to find a new club, with his contract at Carrow Road due to expire in the summer.

Several Championship clubs were interested in Cantwell, who has four England U21 caps, and was the subject of a failed bid from an unnamed Championship club.

Sky Sports News revealed last week the player had held positive talks with Rangers and was favouring a move to Ibrox ahead of the other options presented to him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Beale discusses transfer news at Rangers, including links to Todd Cantwell and Morgan Whittaker

It is understood Beale is weighing up several other options as he bids to add to his squad.

"Obviously I've got more insight to it than everybody else and I realise that the fans are really wanting new players in. We're certainly working on bringing in the right ones and, as soon as we get some news, we'll certainly send it outwards," Beale told Sky Sports News.

"No news coming out [regarding transfers] doesn't mean bad news. We're all on the same page, we're working away, we're in the middle of the month and I'm really pleased with the way things are going."

Whittaker remains a Rangers target

Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker remains of interest to Rangers, despite having a bid for the 22-year-old rejected last week.

Whittaker has not appeared for Swansea since being recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier this month, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

A source from Swansea has told Sky Sports News that Rangers are miles away from the club's valuation and that Whittaker is likely to be involved for Swansea at QPR on Saturday.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin, who played for Rangers in 2018, said: "We have rejected an offer from them, that's it.

"We will just have to wait and see. It's not my remit - I don't value the players, I don't negotiate with the other clubs.

"I am really bored of talking about it. I understand you have to ask the question but until someone goes I will just keep repeating the same answer."

Kent: I have full trust in Beale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Kent addresses his Rangers future following the 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock

Rangers forward Ryan Kent has told Sky Sports he is set for talks over his future at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer but after scoring in the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock revealed he hold discussions with Beale.

"There's no decision yet and I'm just concentrating on the rest of the season, but I'll sit down with the manager to discuss further," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kent scored Rangers' second in a 3-2 win at Kilmarnock

"It's not a distraction for me. I've got full trust in the manager. He's been key for me since I was a young lad and that trust is reciprocated. He's a quality manager."

Asked if speculation on his future was a distraction, he added: "Not for myself, maybe for people discussing it on the outside. I'll just be concentrating on my game.

"The manager has been key in my in my career since I was a young lad. The trust is reciprocated between one another and he is a quality manager."

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.