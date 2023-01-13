Todd Cantwell: Rangers leading chase for Norwich midfielder after positive talks

Rangers are leading the chase for Norwich's Todd Cantwell after positive talks with the midfielder, however, Sky Sports News understands there has been no official bid made for the player.

Cantwell, 24, is free to speak to other teams due to his contract expiring at Carrow Road in the summer and new manager David Wagner has made it clear he is free to find another club.

Sky Sports News understands Cantwell, who has four England U21 caps, favours a move to Ibrox ahead of the other options presented to him.

Image: Cantwell spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that an unnamed Championship club had made a bid for the player, but that offer was rejected by Norwich, with no further offers for Cantwell since.

It is understood Rangers boss Michael Beale is weighing up several options as he bids to add to his squad and when asked about Cantwell, said: "He's a player with a lot of ability and there will be a lot of interest in him.

"He's a player I like a lot. I said last week that out of respect that I can't really say much more than that.

"I think you are not far off the track, what you (media) are all insinuating."

'New signings could come next week'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Beale discusses Rangers' transfer plans and interest in Todd Cantwell

Beale revealed the club could announce their first January signing next week after holding talks with several targets over recent days.

"It has progressed well. I am pleased with where it's at," he added.

"As soon as there is news obviously we will let everyone know. We are eager to let everyone know but these things take a little bit of time.

"My bit is done, if that makes sense and now it is over to the other people to finalise things.

"But as far as I can see I am really pleased with the way two or three things are going, they are heading in the right direction.

"I didn't think anyone would be in before this game and I didn't really want to disrupt the group either.

"Hopefully in the next week or so, we will see one or two things being confirmed.

"It could be up to three or four, it could be one or two.

"They have got to be the right people. There have been meetings going on. It is positive. These things are never as fast as the fans want.

"The window opens and the fans want the guy there the minute it does, it doesn't always work like that but I am positive."

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.