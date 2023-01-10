Todd Cantwell: Rangers interested in Norwich midfielder; Championship club have bid rejected

Norwich have turned down an offer from an unnamed Championship club for Todd Cantwell, amid interest from Rangers in the midfielder.

It's thought Norwich are prepared to listen to offers for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, but the offer from a rival EFL side was not enough to tempt the Carrow Road side into a deal.

Sky Sports News understands Rangers are monitoring Cantwell, but have yet to make that interest formal.

Image: Todd Cantwell spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth

Cantwell has made 18 league appearances this season - the last of which was as a substitute against Middlesbrough in November - and was left out of Norwich's squad to face Blackburn in the FA Cup by new boss David Wagner.

When asked about potential interest in Cantwell, who has four England under-21 caps, Rangers boss Michael Beale said: "Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under-23s.

"I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ignite it, but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals his January transfer plans with the club close to completing one or two deals

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Beale confirmed he is hoping to add two or three players to his squad during this transfer window.

"We have spoken to two or three players," he said.

"Our phone has not stopped. There is a lot of players interested in coming here. I have to make sure they are the right ones.

"I'm a little bit fussy. It's alright doing something on Zoom, I want to sit in front of a player and look in his eyes.

"This week has been spent meeting people face to face and getting a feel for them, telling them exactly what I want, not the other way round. What I am expecting from them.

"When I am recruiting I am recruiting for specific roles.

"I would say that the two or three I've spoken to are very keen to come and sooner rather than later, the same on our side. So let's see."​​​​​​

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.