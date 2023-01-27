Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

It promises to be another entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with plenty at stake and two games live on Sky Sports.

The cameras will be at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday as Livingston host Hearts before the attention turns to Tannadice Park as Celtic take on Dundee United.

Rangers could cut the gap at the top, for 24 hours at least, when they face St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.

And over at Easter Road, Hibernian take on Aberdeen with Lee Johnson and Jim Goodwin under pressure to turn their teams' fortunes around.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky Sports?

There are two games to look forward to live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

First up at 1.30pm Livingston will be aiming to continue their fine run of form to close the gap on third-placed Hearts to just three points.

David Martindale's side are unbeaten in their last four Premiership matches but face a tough test against Robbie Neilson's men.

Hearts have not lost a match since the start of November and remain on course for European football again next season.

The attention will then turn to Tannadice Park at 4pm as Dundee United take on Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou's team hammered United 9-0 the last time the sides met in Tayside, but United have found some form and have lost just one match since the World Cup break.

If they pull off a shock it would end Celtic's impressive 16-match unbeaten run in the league.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic.

Will Michael Beale's unbeaten reign continue against St Johnstone?

Image: Rangers knocked St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup a week ago

Rangers are yet to lose a match since Michael Beale took charge and know victory on Saturday would cut Celtic's lead at the top of the table to six points, for 24 hours at least.

Todd Cantwell became the manager's first signing when he joined from Norwich and he could make an appearance at Ibrox.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is determined to make his mark at Rangers after becoming Michael Beale's first signing.

A trip to Govan is probably far from ideal for Callum Davidson as he looks to turn St Johnstone's fortunes around.

They lost their Scottish Cup match to Rangers a week ago and fell to a 4-2 defeat to Livingston in their last Scottish Premiership match, leaving them without a league win since mid-December.

The Perth side are currently just four points above the relegation play-off place - defeat on Saturday could see that cut to just one point.

Can Goodwin claim a vital victory after Scottish Cup humiliation?

Image: Jim Goodwin's position has come under increasing pressure after Aberdeen's Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel

Jim Goodwin remains in charge for Aberdeen's trip to Hibernian but has been warned that there must be an "immediate response" to the shock Cup defeat by Darvel.

The Dons board had a "full and frank meeting" with the manager after a run of one win in nine outings.

He has been given no assurances about his future beyond their clash with Hibs with Lee Johnson also under increasing pressure.

Image: Lee Johnson remains under pressure at Hibs

The Easter Road side lost to Hearts in the Cup last weekend meaning they have won just two of their last 10 matches.

Victory for the home side would see them move above Aberdeen into fourth place.

Will struggling Motherwell end St Mirren's impressive unbeaten home record?

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Motherwell.

St Mirren have only lost once at the SMiSA Stadium this season and that was on the opening weekend against Motherwell.

Stephen Robinson's side go into Saturday's match after back-to-back away defeats saw them drop out of the top six on goal difference.

The pressure is increasing on Motherwell manager Steven Hammell as they search for their first league win since October.

Failure to end that dismal run this weekend could see them drop into the relegation play-off place.

Who will win the basement battle?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Ross County.

The bottom two meet in Dingwall on Saturday as Ross County take on Kilmarnock.

County have scored the fewest goals (15) in the Premiership this season and Malky Mackay has made moves to resolve this with strikers Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones moving to Dingwall on loan from St Mirren and Wigan respectively.

Image: St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy has joined Ross County on loan

It has been a tough January for Killie with league defeats to Celtic and Rangers plus a League Cup semi-final loss to Postecoglou's side.

Victory on Saturday could see them move up to ninth in the table if other results go their way.

