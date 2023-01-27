Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers plus games at St Mirren, Motherwell, Ross County and Dundee United live on Sky

Five more Scottish Premiership games have been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, including Rangers' trip to Celtic on Easter weekend.

Celtic's only defeat of the season so far came at St Mirren and the Sky Sports cameras will be back at the SMiSA stadium for their return visit on Sunday March 5.

After that Rangers' trip to Motherwell on March 18 will be shown live as the Fir Park side look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Ibrox side won the last meeting between the sides 3-0 while the last game in Lanarkshire back in October ended in a 2-1 victory for the Gers.

It is then up to Dingwall eight days later as Ross County host Celtic on Sunday April 2 at noon.

The next Old Firm clash on April 8 has been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off as Rangers travel to Celtic Park in the hope of keeping the title race alive.

Celtic have only lost once in the league so far this season while Rangers are unbeaten since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in December.

The following day the cameras will be at Tannadice Park for Dundee United's game against Hibernian.

Sunday January 29: Livingston vs Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 29: Dundee United vs Celtic, kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 5: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm

Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the details from Hampden Park after it was announced Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish football than ever before including the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.