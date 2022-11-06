Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final

Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup.

Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on.

Malky Thomson's side - who are yet to concede a goal domestically this season - had Chelsea Cornet to thank for the opener as she chipped home after seven minutes.

Kayla McCoy then got her first goal in the competition this season, slotting home a penalty before half-time.

Image: Kayla McCoy scored from the spot for Rangers

Rangers continued their goalscoring exploits in the second half with Finland international Jenny Danielson scoring their third after a delightful cross from Brogan Hay.

Lizzie Arnot got in on the act with her ninth goal in all SWPL competitions to round off the win.

Glasgow City 1-2 Hibernian

Image: Krystyna Freda scored either side of half-time for Hibs

Another Edinburgh club awaits Rangers in the final as Hibernian saw off historic rivals Glasgow City

Former City forward Krystyna Freda came back to haunt her old side as she scored both goals for Hibs, capitalising on a mistake at the back for her first before doubling their lead with 15 minutes remaining.

Image: Hibernian are hoping to win the trophy for a record eighth time

The hosts made it a dramatic finish as Mairead Fulton scored to make it 2-1 with six minutes to go but, despite pressure, Hibs held firm.

It is City's first defeat of the domestic season, as for Hibernian, the Easter Road club are preparing for what will be a 12th final appearance.

Tynecastle final will be first SWPL match live on Sky Sports

Image: The Sky Sports Cup final will take place at Tynecastle Park

The final of the Sky Sports Cup will take place at Tynecastle Park on Sunday December 11 and will be the first SWPL match to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Tynecastle hosted the two most recent Scottish Women's Cup finals, the last of which Celtic beat Glasgow City.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "We're thrilled to have secured Tynecastle Park for the 2022/23 final.

"The clubs and players have all spoken very highly of their experiences here, commenting on the incredible atmosphere that is created at Tynecastle which is well-known amongst fans of Scottish football.

"I'm also delighted that this will be the first match broadcast on Sky Sports since the announcement of our record partnership.

"Alongside Sky Sports and the two finalists, we look forward to a historic moment for the girls and women's game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre reacts to the Sky Sports Cup semi-final draw while Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay discusses why the club are hosting the final at Tynecastle Park

Andrew McKinlay, Heart of Midlothian CEO, added: "We are delighted to host the inaugural Sky Sports Cup final at Tynecastle Park.

"Tynecastle is known across the country as being one of the top venues for atmosphere and we hope that everyone associated with this match has an experience to remember.

"Sky Sports will provide significant exposure to the women's game which is paramount to helping it to grow, and we are happy to help play a part in that by hosting this exciting fixture."