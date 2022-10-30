SWPL: Glasgow City beat Celtic, Rangers go top after Dundee Utd victory while Hearts, Hamilton Accies and Aberdeen win

Glasgow City maintained their 100 per cent start to the SWPL season and ended Celtic's in the process thanks to a last-minute winner.

After Sky Sports Cup heartbreak last Sunday, Celtic's disappointment was compounded at Petershill Park in a highly entertaining match.

Despite numerous great chances in the first half, it was the goalkeepers who came out on top with City's Lee Gibson keeping out Kelly Clark's header before Priscilla Chinchilla forced a great save from Pamela Tajonar, who tipped her effort onto the bar.

The opening goal came early in the second half as Emily Whelan latched onto Chinchilla's pass, rounded Tajonar but was then brought down in the box. The referee pointed to the spot and Lauren Davidson stepped up to put the hosts ahead - her 10th goal this season.

With 75 minutes gone, Celtic got themselves level to set up a frantic end to the match. Shen Menglu's goal, most likely a cross, wasn't dealt with by the City defence and found the corner of the net much to the frustration of Gibson.

The incident was quickly forgotten though as City eventually got the all-important goal. With 90 minutes on the clock, the ball eventually broke to Hayley Lauder inside the box who calmly dispatched it past Tajonar.

Celtic drop to third in the league, three points behind Rangers and Glasgow City. Both City and Rangers feature in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals next Sunday before the two sides meet on Sunday 20th November.

Rangers 5-0 Dundee United

Rangers moved back to the top of the SWPL table, taking advantage of Celtic's loss over at Petershill Park.

In similar fashion to all their games this season, Rangers were comfortable throughout. On top of scoring five goals, they extended their run to nine games without conceding.

With two minutes gone, Colette Cavanagh got her first goal of the season to give Rangers the lead. Kayla McCoy doubled that advantage just minutes later and with 33 minutes played, Cavanagh got Rangers' third.

Substitute Rachel McLauchlan made it four after coming on at half-time and Lisa Martinez wrapped up the scoring with 58 minutes gone.

Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Motherwell

Image: Hearts defeated Motherwell

Hearts tightened their grip on fourth place in the SWPL with a narrow victory over Motherwell. The result replicates the 2021/22 season where Hearts were also 1-0 winners at Oriam.

The only goal of the game came early with just 10 minutes gone. Jenny Smith was sharp to beat her marker to the ball and was able to prod it in the direction of Rebecca McAllister. She proceeded to place the ball beautifully from the edge of the box right into the top corner for the lead.

It was an even game with both sides going close in the second half. With 64 minutes played, Georgia Timms fired towards goal from a corner for Hearts but her effort came across the inside of the post before being hacked away to safety. Motherwell then came closest with three minutes remaining, Lauren Doran-Barr just about breaking the post with a rocket from 20-yards.

Hearts remain the 'best of the rest' outside the top three while Motherwell slip down to ninth in the table.

Spartans 1-2 Hamilton Academical

Hamilton picked up their first win since August 21 and condemned Spartans to back-to-back defeats in the SWPL with a 2-1 win at Ainslie Park.

Despite only three points separating the sides, Spartans were four places above in the league and riding on a high from their Sky Sports Cup success over Celtic. They started the game better too, opening the scoring through a Sarah Clelland free-kick with 22 minutes played.

Hamilton battled back though, and the sides were level before the break. A penalty with four minutes remaining in the half was converted by Morgan Hay. Accies then took the lead with 64 minutes on the clock with Josi Giard getting her sixth goal of the season.

Spartans went close through Becky Galbraith with five minutes remaining, but they couldn't find the all-important equaliser. Spartans drop down to seventh with Hamilton just behind on goal difference.

Hibernian 0-0 Partick Thistle

Neither side could break the deadlock at Meadowbank Stadium, having to settle for a point each despite dramatic late scenes.

Both sides were fairly even throughout, though it was the home side that were more likely to score. With 90 minutes on the clock, Hibs were awarded a penalty and looked like they'd take three points at the death.

Eilidh Adams stepped up but her effort found the post before being rebounded back to the Hibs striker. She finished on the second attempt but, after a lengthy consultation with their assistants, the referee awarded a free-kick to Partick Thistle against Adams.

The result moves Thistle into the top half of the table, two points behind Hibs in fifth.

Aberdeen 2-0 Glasgow Women

Image: Aberdeen celebrate a goal against Glasgow

Aberdeen got their first win of the season as they played at Pittodrie for the first time in their 2022/23 campaign. With the sides occupying the bottom two spots, it was clear that a win could be vital in their bids for survival.

Aberdeen made their home advantage count in front of over 1,600 supporters, taking the lead with just over a quarter of an hour played. Nadine Hanssen headed in her first Aberdeen goal from a Francesca Ogilvie free-kick.

Before the whistle, Aberdeen doubled their lead. A Chloe Gover corner from the right was met by the head of Jessica Broadrick who netted her first goal of the season.

Aberdeen are now four points above the automatic relegation spot and three points behind Dundee United in 10th.