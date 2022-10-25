Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports

Spartans have been drawn to face Rangers while Glasgow City will take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals.

Debbi McCulloch's Spartans booked their place in the last four after beating the defending champions Celtic on penalties, while SWPL champions Rangers moved one step closer to reaching their first ever final in this competition after easing past Motherwell.

Glasgow City meanwhile put nine past Glasgow Girls as they look to reach the final for the third time in a row. Hibernian thrashed Kilmarnock 8-0 as they bid to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2019

The semi-finals, hosted by Spartans and Glasgow City, will take place on November 6.

Tynecastle final will be first SWPL match live on Sky Sports

Image: Tynecastle Park will host the Sky Sports Cup final on December 11

The final of the Sky Sports Cup will take place at Tynecastle Park on Sunday December 11 and will be the first SWPL match to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Tynecastle hosted the two most recent Scottish Women's Cup finals, the last of which Celtic beat Glasgow City.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "We're thrilled to have secured Tynecastle Park for the 2022/23 final.

"The clubs and players have all spoken very highly of their experiences here, commenting on the incredible atmosphere that is created at Tynecastle which is well-known amongst fans of Scottish football.

"I'm also delighted that this will be the first match broadcast on Sky Sports since the announcement of our record partnership.

"Alongside Sky Sports and the two finalists, we look forward to a historic moment for the girls and women's game."

Andrew McKinlay, Heart of Midlothian CEO, added: "We are delighted to host the inaugural Sky Sports Cup Final at Tynecastle Park.

"Tynecastle is known across the country as being one of the top venues for atmosphere and we hope that everyone associated with this match has an experience to remember.

"Sky Sports will provide significant exposure to the women's game which is paramount to helping it to grow, and we are happy to help play a part in that by hosting this exciting fixture."