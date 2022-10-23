Sky Sports Cup: Champions Celtic lose to Spartans; Rangers, Glasgow City and Hibernian reach semi-finals

Defending champions Celtic were knocked out of the Sky Sports Cup by Spartans in dramatic fashion at the Excelsior Stadium.

Fran Alonso's side were favourites coming into the quarter-final tie having won the last meeting between the sides 4-0 in August and were yet to concede a goal this season.

The game started in a similar fashion to previous games for Celtic as Clarissa Larisey scored her 11th goal of the season with just 12 minutes played.

With seven minutes left in the half, Celtic were reduced to 10 players as last season's PFA Young Player of the Year Jacynta saw red.

Despite being down to 10 players, it looked like Celtic had done enough to progress. However, with 92 minutes played Spartans managed to find the all-important equaliser as Louise Mason got her first goal of the season at a vital time.

Neither side could break the deadlock in extra-time so it went to penalties where Celtic's Lisa Robertson stepped up first only to have her effort stopped by Rachel Harrison.

The next five penalties were converted and when Tegan Bowie fired over for Celtic it left Robyn McCafferty with the chance to seal a shock win and she did just that as Spartans booked their place in the semis.

Rangers 5-0 Motherwell

League champions Rangers progressed to the last four with a comfortable victory over fellow SWPL side Motherwell.

The first goal came after 28 minutes as Emma Watson fired in a rebound after Kirsty Howat's stunning strike from outside the box rattled off the crossbar.

With a slender lead at half-time, Rangers showed their quality in the next 45 minutes, with Lisa Martinez doubling their lead with 51 minutes played before Howat eventually got in on the act with Rangers' third just three minutes later.

Howat got her second of the afternoon after 66 minutes before Martinez grabbed herself a double too as Rangers booked their place in Tuesday's draw, hoping to reach their first League Cup final.

Kilmarnock 0-8 Hibernian

Hibernian showed their SWPL quality over Kilmarnock, the only remaining SWPL 2 side in the competition.

Nor Mustafa opened the scoring with four minutes played and their lead was doubled with a quarter of an hour on the clock thanks to Rosie Livingstone.

Kirsty Morrison made it three with 20 minutes gone and the final goal of the half was through Crystal Thomas, her fourth in the competition.

The rout continued in the second half as Nor scored her second of the game just five minutes after the restart. Livingstone then got her second with 56 minutes played, heading in an Ellis Notley corner.

Substitute Krystyna Freda got in on the act with 12 minutes remaining before Siobhan Hunter, making her 250th appearance for the club, completed their 8-0 victory as Hibs look to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2019.

Glasgow Women 0-9 Glasgow City

Glasgow City prevailed comfortably in the Glasgow derby, scoring nine goals at New Tinto Park.

Emily Whelan opened the scoring with 13 minutes gone before Lauren Davidson doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Kinga Kozak was brought down in the box.

The chances continued and it was 3-0 with 33 minutes gone, Scotland international Jenna Clark heading home a Hayley Lauder corner.

Six goals then followed in the final half an hour of the game, substitute Sarah Gibb scoring her first City goal to make it 4-0. Davidson then got her second with 65 minutes gone as her shot was deflected past the 'keeper.

Gibb made it 6-0 with 10 minutes to go as her effort from the edge of the box clipped the far post and went in before Clark headed in again from a Lauder corner.

Sophia Martin scored her first City goal with three minutes left on the clock before the final goal saw Clark complete her hat-trick, tapping in from close range.

The result keeps Glasgow City on track to reach the final for the third time in a row, although they were on the losing side on both occasions.