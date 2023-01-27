Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss vowing 'to put things right' after Scottish Cup humiliation

Jim Goodwin believes it would have been the easy option for Aberdeen to sack him after their Scottish Cup humiliation and is vowing to repay the board for sticking by him.

The Irishman also admits it might have made sense for him to resign after their 1-0 defeat at Darvel on Monday night, but he believes he can still put things right.

The result came after Aberdeen suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hearts earlier in the month, leaving the Pittodrie side with just one win in their last nine games across all competitions.

"I think the easy thing for the board of directors to do after Monday night would have been to part company with me," said Goodwin ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at Hibernian.

"I'll not be walking away from anything. It would have been easy for me to do that, but the big thing for me is to show that I'm up for the challenge and I've still got that fight and determination in me to put things right.

"I've got a lot of making up to do with a lot of people, to go and prove to everyone out there that I am the right man to manage Aberdeen and to take them back to where this club belongs.

"Talk is cheap, it's about actions now and that needs to start tomorrow. I owe the board a lot for sticking with me and showing courage at a time when the simple decision would've been to sack me. I thank them and I want to repay their faith."

Chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement backing the manager in the wake of their Scottish Cup exit, but insisted the board were "seeking an immediate response" and Goodwin accepts the next game could be his last if he does not get it right.

"They're looking for an instant reaction from myself and from the players and that's what we have to make sure we give them," added the former St Mirren boss.

"We're going to go into the game with a positive mindset and thinking about winning the game.

"I can only take it one game at a time, that's where my head's at at the moment. It's always about winning the next game; the Hibs game is massive."

