Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

The games are coming thick and fast in the Scottish Premiership with plenty of intrigue ahead this weekend and one game live on Sky Sports.

Celtic travel to St Johnstone as they look to retain their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Michael Beale's Rangers are at home to Ross County seeking to build on their impressive performance against Hearts on Wednesday night.

There is a huge game at Pittdorie as manager-less Aberdeen, without a win in their last five games, host a Motherwell side who could find themselves dropping to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Ange Postecoglou's table-topping Celtic travel to McDiarmid Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, looking to make it 18 games unbeaten in the league.

It was a dramatic encounter the last time Celtic travelled to Perth with the Saints equalising in injury-time before Giorgos Giakoumakis netted the winner seconds before the full-time whistle.

Callum Davidson's side picked up their first league win since mid-December on Wednesday night when they beat struggling Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park.

They currently sit eighth in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Can Ross County end Beale's unbeaten start?

Image: Alfredo Morelos scored a double for Rangers in their last match

Rangers have dropped just two points since Michael Beale took charge and they have a chance to make it five straight wins in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Beale enjoyed "a more complete performance" at Hearts in midweek and is looking for his players to build on that when they return to Ibrox.

Ross County are unbeaten in their last three league games and currently sit one point above the relegation play-off place.

The stats do not look good for County going into this fixture, having won against Rangers.

Will Aberdeen or Motherwell claim a long-awaited win?

It is a battle of the Scottish Premiership's out-of-form teams at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Barry Robson is back in the Aberdeen dugout after Jim Goodwin's sacking, but he started with a defeat to St Mirren in midweek as the Dons extended their losing run to five games.

Image: Steven Hammell has failed to win in 10 league matches

Motherwell are also on a dismal run and are without a win in their last 10 league games.

Steven Hammell's side could find themselves bottom on the table this weekend if they fail to turn things around.

How long will St Mirren's home run continue?

Image: St Mirren have a formidable home record

St Mirren have the chance to close in on the top three in the Scottish Premiership this weekend if their impressive home record continues.

Stephen Robinson's side have only lost one league match in Paisley this season and beat Hibs 1-0 in their last game at the SMiSA back in August.

They will, however, be aware of the threat of Hibs who appear to be rediscovering some league form and are unbeaten in their last four games.

If they can end the Buddies' home run they will move above them in the table.

Will Dundee United move off bottom spot?

Image: Hearts and Dundee United meet at Tynecastle

Hearts will be looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Rangers when they host Dundee United at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

That loss ended a 10-game unbeaten streak with six wins and four draws across all competitions.

Dundee United are bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just five wins so far this season, but victory this weekend could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Can Kilmarnock win on the road?

Kilmarnock go in search of their first away league victory of the campaign this weekend when they face Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The two sides are separated by nine points in the league with Livi sitting fifth and Derek McInnes' side ninth, just three points clear of the bottom.

Livingston have lost just three of their home league matches this term while Kilmarnock have scored just four times on the road, conceding 24 goals in the process.

