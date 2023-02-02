Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren feature in Team of the Week

The goals were in full flow during an action-packed midweek card in the Scottish Premiership with big results at both ends of the table.

Leaders Celtic put three past Livingston, while rivals Rangers won by the same scoreline at third-placed Hearts, and both have three players each in the WhoScored Team of the Week.

Kilmarnock's huge win at Dundee United saw them move clear of bottom spot, now occupied by their opponents on Wednesday, and they have two players featured in the XI.

St Mirren also have two players included after their 3-1 win on the road at managerless Aberdeen, who have now conceded 14 times in their last three league matches.

St Johnstone round off the team after they ended their seven-match losing streak with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Fir Park which leaves Motherwell further in relegation danger.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5 - Sam Walker (8.13)

Image: Sam Walker saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet as Kilmarnock beat Dundee United

Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock side registered their first league win of the year with a 1-0 victory at home to Dundee United and Sam Walker's heroics were a key contributor to the result.

It could have been a different story if the stopper had not made a fine penalty save in the 25th minute to prevent Steven Fletcher opening the scoring from the spot. Walker made three saves on the night with only two 'keepers making more in midweek. He deservedly received a WhoScored.com rating of 8.13 for his performance.

4 - Daniel Armstrong (8.17)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Armstrong scored the winner for Kilmarnock in their win over Dundee Utd

Kilmarnock's second player to feature is Daniel Armstrong. Not only did he score the all-important goal to seal the three points but he also made the second-most tackles across the league in this week with four. He is the fourth-highest performer and rightfully features in the Team of the Week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.17.

3 - Keanu Baccus (8.32)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as St Mirren beat Aberdeen 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership

A strong second-half effort from St. Mirren saw them blow away 10-man Aberdeen at the Pittodrie Stadium.

Not only did Keanu Baccus provide Curtis Main with an assist in the 81st minute for his second goal of the match but he also made three successful dribbles, only one player made more in this gameweek. He is in the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.32.

2 - Curtis Main (8.91)

Image: Curtis Main scored twice in St Mirren's win over Aberdeen

The St Mirren striker is the second-highest performer this week and is well worthy of his inclusion in the Team of the Week. He scored two second-half goals to take his league tally to six goals in the season.

It was not just his goals that contributed to his rating though, he won five aerial duels and had a pass success rate of 92 per cent. He received a WhoScored rating of 8.91.

1 - Alfredo Morelos (9.10)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers won 3-0 at Hearts

Alfredo Morelos was on target twice in Rangers' win away at Hearts. With a goal in either half, the Colombian frontman opened the scoring in the ninth minute and doubled his tally on the night in the 68th minute, which took his tally for the season to nine.

It is no surprise that Zander Clark could not keep Morelos at bay with the Rangers man having seven shots, with three on target, the most in the league. He is this week's highest-rated player with a WhoScored.com rating of 9.10.