Motherwell 0-2 St Johnstone: More misery for hosts as struggling visitors ease to victory

St Johnstone ended a seven-match losing streak with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Fir Park which leaves Motherwell further in relegation danger.

Goals early in each half from Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg moved Saints seven points above Motherwell and Dundee United at the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

How St Johnstone deepened Motherwell's relegation fears...

Image: Motherwell's Jack Aitchinson looks dejected after defeat

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell gave debuts to four players following a busy deadline day at Fir Park but the newcomers struggled to make their mark as his side produced their worst display of the league season.

Hammell’s side have generally played some decent football and been undone by fine margins while dropping points they should have held on to. But this time they were well beaten.

They only managed five efforts at goal, one of them on target, and never looked like scoring.

The defeat leaves them winless in 10 league games and without a home Premiership victory since August 20.

Two of the new signings started, Jack Aitchison on the left flank and Riku Danzaki in an advanced midfield role. But the hosts were behind less than five minutes into a disjointed first-half display.

Fresh from his successful appeal against his weekend red card, Nicky Clark held the ball up in the box and laid it out to wing-back Wright. With left-back Stephen O’Donnell marking Clark, nobody had taken responsibility to track Wright’s run and the former Hibernian player finished in off the post.

Olly Crankshaw had a strike saved but Motherwell were struggling to get the ball in and around the Saints box and suffered a further blow when Shane Blaney went off injured in the 27th minute. Max Johnston came on to make it three natural right-backs in the back four as Paul McGinn shifted inside.

Image: St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson celebrates victory at Motherwell

St Johnstone continued to look the more threatening side and made strong appeals for a penalty when Danzaki appeared to clip the impressive Adam Montgomery’s leg. Video assistant referee David Munro decided there was no need for Don Robertson to review the incident.

Another check resulted in the same outcome at the other end after Crankshaw went down under Dan Phillips’ challenge before Motherwell had a half chance when Montgomery blocked from Aitchison.

The brief flurry of pressure could not prevent Motherwell getting jeered off and Hammell made two half-time changes as on-loan Brighton left-back James Furlong came on along with midfielder Dean Cornelius.

Saints went further ahead four minutes into the half when Hallberg won the ball deep in Motherwell’s half and slotted home after a one-two with Stevie May.

Motherwell’s best chance came from a mistake when Wright was too short with a chested passback to Remi Matthews, but Crankshaw could only knock the ball across the face of goal.

Hammell handed another debut to on-loan Morecambe forward Jon Obika, who had not played since September 24, and the final quarter of the game passed without incident.

What the managers said...

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell admitted their performance against St Johnstone was "nowhere near good enough".

He said: "It was nowhere near good enough, especially the way we finished the game, we went out with a bit of a whimper, in fact more than that. This season we have had a lot of good stuff and come out and said we didn't get what we deserved. Today wasn't like that.

"We spoke about it at length, they are under no illusions. It was a big game for us, we could have pushed on and gained a bit of momentum, but it was nowhere near good enough. We could have made many subs at half-time. Shane (Blaney) going off injured took away one of the subs or we would have made more."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hailed his players' character to come out of their poor run of results with what he agreed was their most complete performance of the season.

"We've been on a difficult run where we probably haven't played quite as bad as the results have shown," he said. "We have had some tough games. But what I will say about the players, they never let their heads go down. The last two Rangers games and today, they played with real energy and togetherness.

"That's the most pleasing thing for me because mentally it's tough when you are on that run. They showed great character."