 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Livingston. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 3

  • G Taylor (29th minute)
  • D Maeda (33rd minute)
  • K Furuhashi (47th minute)

Livingston 0

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Kyogo Furuhashi scores his 20th goal of season as Ange Postecoglou's side move 17 Scottish Premiership games unbeaten

    Match report as Greg Taylor opened the scoring with an impressive solo strike; Kyogo Furuhashi took his personal goal tally to 20 for the season; Celtic moved 17 games unbeaten to maintain nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership

    Wednesday 1 February 2023 21:48, UK

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Celtic&#39;s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates as he makes it 3-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park, on February 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
    Image: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after making it 3-0

    Goals from Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi ensured Celtic cruised to a routine 3-0 win over Livingston, stretching their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to 17 games.

    Taylor's opener was the pick of the bunch, arrowing a left-footed strike beyond Shamal George to break the deadlock (29), before Maeda benefited from a poor Ayo Obileye clearance to claim a fortunate second (33).

    Kyogo rounded off a particularly commanding first half by beating the offside trap to latch onto Matt O'Riley's pass, shimmying one way and then the other before placing the ball intentionally in the far corner (45+2).

    Ange Postecoglou's side maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table, with nearest rivals Rangers also winning by a three-goal margin against third-placed Hearts.

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Celtic&#39;s Greg Taylor celebrates with Reo Hatate as he makes it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park, on February 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
    Image: Celtic's Greg Taylor celebrates with Reo Hatate

    What's next?

    Celtic travel to St Johnstone in their next Scottish Premiership match on February 5, live on Sky Sports with a 12pm kick-off.

    Also See:

    Trending

    Livingston welcome Kilmarnock to West Lothian on 4 February, with that game kicking off at 3pm.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Complete Sky Sports