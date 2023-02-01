Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Kyogo Furuhashi scores his 20th goal of season as Ange Postecoglou's side move 17 Scottish Premiership games unbeaten

Goals from Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi ensured Celtic cruised to a routine 3-0 win over Livingston, stretching their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to 17 games.

Taylor's opener was the pick of the bunch, arrowing a left-footed strike beyond Shamal George to break the deadlock (29), before Maeda benefited from a poor Ayo Obileye clearance to claim a fortunate second (33).

Kyogo rounded off a particularly commanding first half by beating the offside trap to latch onto Matt O'Riley's pass, shimmying one way and then the other before placing the ball intentionally in the far corner (45+2).

Ange Postecoglou's side maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table, with nearest rivals Rangers also winning by a three-goal margin against third-placed Hearts.

Image: Celtic's Greg Taylor celebrates with Reo Hatate

Celtic travel to St Johnstone in their next Scottish Premiership match on February 5, live on Sky Sports with a 12pm kick-off.

Livingston welcome Kilmarnock to West Lothian on 4 February, with that game kicking off at 3pm.