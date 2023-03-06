Motherwell safe from relegation while Celtic look unstoppable, says Graham Alexander

Graham Alexander believes Motherwell's resurgence under new manager Stuart Kettlewell has saved them from relegation, while he cannot see any team beating Celtic before the end of the season.

The Fir Park side are unbeaten in their four games under Kettlewell - won three and drawn one - and have moved up to ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United are bottom of the table and sit four points behind Kilmarnock and Ross County and 10 behind Motherwell.

Alexander, who left the Lanarkshire club on the eve of the new league season, told Sky Sports News he has been impressed at their turnaround.

"Stuart has come in and he's been able to see what was wrong quite quickly because he was at the club anyway," he said of the club's former lead development coach.

"The three wins have been massive because it's very difficult when you're in that position to put a run of results together.

"I think the gap that's appeared between them and the bottom three is big enough to be safe.

"I know they'll still have to win some games but I think it's between the bottom three.

Are Celtic unstoppable?

Celtic maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the league on Sunday with a 5-1 win at St Mirren, a week after beating Rangers to retain the Viaplay Cup with a 2-1 at Hampden Park.

The Buddies are the only side to have beaten Ange Postecoglou's men domestically this season, something Graham Alexander cannot see being repeated.

"It's hard to look at their record, 25 wins out of 27 league games, and think that's going to halt anytime soon," the former Scotland defender added.

"I don't think anyone who has seen Celtic play over a consistent period can say they're going to drop their form and lose points. It looks extremely difficult for anyone to catch them.

"During my 18 months at Motherwell, they were the only team we couldn't get points against. We drew with Rangers three times and we beat everyone else, but Celtic were the ones that we couldn't find a way.

"We pressed them really hard, we sat really deep, we played mid-block but they have the individuals to go beyond tactics.

"You can defend deep, you can press them but they've got those good one-v-one players that can break lines, play in tight spaces and ultimately win games."

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

