Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell and Dundee United feature in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals and talking points in another entertaining weekend of Scottish Premiership football.

Hearts dominate Team of the Week with four players in the best XI after they impressed in their 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park.

There are three Motherwell players represented after they won 2-0 at Ross County to continue Stuart Kettlewell's unbeaten start as manager.

Celtic came from behind to hammer St Mirren 5-1 and have two players included.

There is one Rangers player included after their 3-1 win at home to Kilmarnock and Dundee United take the final place despite their 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) - 8.34 rating

Motherwell continued what has been their best spell in the Scottish Premiership this season, stretching their unbeaten league run to four games as they won 2-0 away to Ross County. Kevin van Veen scored both goals as he went fourth highest in the top goalscorer rankings and has now scored 38.2 per cent of Motherwell's goals in the league this season. In the match itself, he also completed the joint most dribbles (2) and registered four shots, three of which were on target, as well as registering eight touches in the opposition box, helping to accumulate a WhoScored.com rating of 8.34.

4. Jorge Grant (Hearts) - 8.36 rating

Image: Jorge Grant scored Hearts' third against St Johnstone

Hearts made up for their 2-0 loss to Motherwell two weeks ago with a vital 3-0 win over St Johnstone. Jorge Grant put any doubt about the game's result away, scoring Hearts' third goal with just under 20 minutes to go, underlining his 8.36 rating for the match. Grant was also among the game's opener, providing the assist for Josh Ginnelly, which was one of two key passes he provided at Tynecastle on Saturday. Grant also worked hard off the ball to make one tackle and two interceptions.

3. Barrie McKay (Hearts) - 8.41 rating

Image: Barrie McKay played a part in two of Hearts' goals

Next on the list is Grant's team-mate, Barrie McKay, who for his efforts on the weekend, earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.41. McKay was the main provider for Hearts, registering two assists from two key passes. He also completed at least two more dribbles (5) than any other player in the match and completed 11 successful final third passes as well.

2. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 8.67 rating

In what was the best performance so far this season by a substitute, with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.67, is Celtic's Liel Abada. The league leaders' only defeat in the league this season came at this very same ground, when they lost 2-0 in September and after six minutes in this match it was almost like deja vu, as they went 1-0 down. But Abada's introduction at half-time helped to bring energy to the Celts as he went on to have the joint most shots (3) in the game, one of which resulted in a goal, and the second most key passes (2) in the game, one of which resulted in an assist. The super sub also completed all of his dribbles (2) to help his side to a big win.

1. Josh Ginnelly (Hearts) - 8.76 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.76, Josh Ginnelly is the Scottish Premiership Player of the Week. This was Ginnelly's best performance in a Hearts shirt in the league this season, which included netting twice from just three shots in Hearts' 3-0 win over St Johnstone. The 25-year-old also completed two dribbles and maintained a pass success rate of 92.3 per cent, as his side solidified their place in third.