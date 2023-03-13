Scottish Women's Premier League post-split fixtures: Rangers host Celtic, Glasgow City visit Hibs in title race

The first weekend after the split sees Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City visit Hibernian, defending champions Rangers host second-place Celtic, Partick Thistle take on Hearts, Dundee United face Spartans, Aberdeen visit Glasgow Women, Hamilton play Motherwell
Monday 13 March 2023 12:24, UK
Defending champions Rangers will host second-place Celtic in the first round of matches following the Scottish Women's Premier League split, while leaders Glasgow City visit Hibernian.
Third-place Rangers are a point behind Celtic, who in turn trail City by six points with 10 matches of the season to go.
At the other end, Hamilton Accies take on Motherwell in a bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot while Aberdeen - who are just two points clear of 10th - visit bottom club Glasgow Women.
Elsewhere, on the weekend of March 25, Partick Thistle welcome Hearts and Dundee United take on Spartans.
Following a full card on April 2, another two huge games take place on April 16 as Glasgow City host Celtic in a potentially pivotal tie in the title race, while Hamilton Accies head to Aberdeen as both clubs bid to move clear of the relegation play-off spot.
With the title at stake, Women's Champions League spots up for grabs and the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot finely poised, SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "The 2022/23 season has already proved to be one of the most compelling and competitive in the history of the SWPL.
"The split adds an exciting new dynamic and one which has been well received by all stakeholders in the women's game.
"Today, we are delighted to confirm the schedule for the remainder the season. Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation and we can expect plenty of drama as we reach the conclusion of the inaugural season under this new format.
"We look forward to welcoming fans along to enjoy what we anticipate will be a fantastic finale with the title, European qualification, and avoiding relegation all being played for."
Gameweek 23 (March 26 unless stated)
Hibernian vs Glasgow City (March 25)
Partick Thistle vs Hearts
Dundee Utd vs Spartans
Glasgow Women vs Aberdeen
Hamilton Accies vs Motherwell
Rangers vs Celtic (March 27)
Gameweek 24 (April 2)
Aberdeen vs Spartans
Celtic vs Partick Thistle
Hamilton Accies vs Glasgow Women
Hearts vs Glasgow City
Motherwell vs Dundee Utd
Rangers vs Hibernian
Gameweek 25 (April 16)
Aberdeen vs Hamilton Accies
Glasgow City vs Celtic
Glasgow Women vs Dundee Utd
Hibernian vs Hearts
Partick Thistle vs Rangers
Spartans vs Motherwell
Gameweek 26 (April 19)
Dundee Utd vs Aberdeen
Glasgow City vs Rangers
Hearts vs Celtic
Hibernian vs Partick Thistle
Motherwell vs Glasgow Women
Spartans vs Hamilton Accies
Gameweek 27 (April 30)
Aberdeen vs Motherwell
Celtic vs Hibernian
Glasgow Women vs Spartans
Hamilton Accies vs Dundee Utd
Partick Thistle vs Glasgow City
Rangers vs Hearts
Gameweek 28 (May 3)
Aberdeen vs Glasgow Women
Celtic vs Rangers
Glasgow City vs Hibernian
Hearts vs Partick Thistle
Motherwell vs Hamilton Accies
Spartans vs Dundee Utd
Gameweek 29 (May 7)
Dundee Utd vs Motherwell
Glasgow City vs Hearts
Glasgow Women vs Hamilton Accies
Hibernian vs Rangers
Partick Thistle vs Celtic
Spartans vs Aberdeen
Gameweek 30 (May 10)
Aberdeen vs Dundee Utd
Glasgow Women vs Motherwell
Hamilton Accies vs Spartans
Hearts vs Hibernian
Rangers vs Partick Thistle
Celtic vs Glasgow City (May 11)
Gameweek 31 (May 14)
Dundee Utd vs Glasgow Women
Glasgow City vs Partick Thistle
Hamilton Accies vs Aberdeen
Hearts vs Rangers
Hibernian vs Celtic
Motherwell vs Spartans
Gameweek 32 (May 21)
Celtic vs Hearts
Dundee Utd vs Hamilton Accies
Motherwell vs Aberdeen
Partick Thistle vs Hibernian
Rangers vs Glasgow City
Spartans vs Glasgow Women
