Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top?

It is the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split with plenty still to be decided, with two games to look forward to live on Sky Sports.

The Sky cameras will be at Tynecastle Park on Saturday lunchtime as Motherwell, without a win in six, host bottom side Ross County.

Rangers' trip to Aberdeen on Sunday will also be live as Barry Robson's side look to secure a third-place finish.

St Mirren, Hibs and Livingston are still chasing a place in the top six and it is a big weekend for the teams at the bottom with just five points separating ninth from 12th.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky?

Hearts go in search of their first win in six league matches on Saturday when they host Ross County, live on Sky.

The Tynecastle side currently sit fourth in the table but could find themselves as low as sixth if they fail to win in the lunchtime kick-off then St Mirren and Hibernian pick up maximum points.

Goal difference means the Jambos cannot fall out of the top six, but European football is in doubt unless interim manager Steven Naismith can turn things around.

Victory for County would take them up to 10th in the table ahead of Saturday's 3pm games as Malkly Mackay looks to secure their Premiership status for another season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers.

On Sunday it is up to Aberdeen who are flying under Barry Bobson and six straight wins sees them five points ahead of Hearts in the race for third.

Rangers know the title race is all but over but the players will be desperate to impress Michael Beale ahead of next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The last meeting at Pittodrie was compelling viewing as Scott Arfield's stoppage-time double saw Rangers snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Can Motherwell end Celtic's winning run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic.

Celtic are edging ever closer to wrapping up another league title and have yet to drop a point at home this season.

Defeat to Dundee United last weekend ended Motherwell's top-six hopes with their aim now to finish best of the rest after an upturn in form under new manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Fir Park side have though lost on their last 13 visits to Celtic Park, conceding 44 goals while scoring just four.

Will St Mirren secure their first top-six finish?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson outlines the benefits of a place in the Scottish Premiership's top-six as they look to secure a place for the first time.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes they have "defied the odds" this season and they can secure their first top-six finish since 1985 with a point against Kilmarnock.

A defeat for either Hibs or Livingston would also be enough for the Buddies to end the season in the top half of the table.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Kilmarnock are a side desperate for their first away win of the season as they look to avoid dropping back out of the top-flight after just one season.

They sit 11th in the table just one point above Ross County.

Can Dundee United boost their survival hopes and end Livingston's top-six hopes?

Image: Dundee United have won back-to-back games under Jim Goodwin

Dundee United's survival hopes are looking brighter after back-to-back victories lifted them off the foot of the table.

Another win against Livingston on Saturday could see them move up to ninth if other results go their way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Livingston manager David Martindale hopes they can clinch a top-six spot on the final day before the split, but he knows they are relying on others.

Livi though have their own battle as they look to secure a rare top-six finish.

David Martindale's side need to win at Tannadice and hope St Mirren on Hibernian drop points to have a chance of ending the season in the top half of the table.

Will St Johnstone win their first game in seven?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is urging his players to prove they deserve a place in the Scottish Premiership's top-six.

It has been a week of change at St Johnstone with the departure of Callum Davidson, who was the longest-serving manager in the Premiership.

The Perth side are without a league win in their last six games and now find themselves just five points from the bottom of the table.

Hibs meanwhile know they need a victory to guarantee their place in the top-six. although a draw would be enough if Livingston lose to Dundee United.

