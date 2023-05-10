PFA Scotland Player of the Year award: Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Kevin van Veen shortlisted

Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award.

They are shortlisted for the award, voted for by their fellow players, alongside Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

Kyogo has made 32 league appearances for Celtic so far this season and is the Premiership's top scorer with 24 goals, but faces stiff competition from two of his team-mates.

Midfielder Hatate has thrived under Ange Postecoglou this season with five goals and seven assists in his 28 league appearances.

Hoops captain Callum McGregor has continued to impress since winning the award last season, leading his team to back-to-back titles.

He has played in 27 of Celtic's 34 Premiership games so far, scoring three goals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is chasing Kyogo for the top scorer award after helping pull the Fir Park side away from the threat of relegation.

The Dutchman, who has a year left on his contract, has netted 21 league goals in 34 appearances for the Steelmen.

Who could win the Young Player of the Year award?

Image: Liel Abada, Charlie Reilly, Malik Tillman and Matt O'Riley are on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year

Celtic dominate this season's award nominations with two players also making the Young Player shortlist.

Matt O'Riley has been one of the side's many stand-out players this season with three goals and 11 assists in the league, catching the eye of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Winger Liel Abada could be set to leave this summer but he is in the running to win the award for a second year. Despite being limited for starts this season he has still racked up 10 goals and three assists.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malik Tillman scored with a fantastic strike against Motherwell

It has been a season of disappointment for Rangers this season with no chance of silverware, but midfielder Malik Tillman could pick up the Young Player award.

The midfielder, on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, has 10 league goals to his name as well as three assists.

Albion Rovers could drop out of the SPFL after a disappointing season, but Charlie Reilly's impressive form sees him complete the shortlist.

The midfielder has scored 22 goals in League Two this season as well as providing 14 assists.

Jacynta up for double award

Image: Caitlin Hayes, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Brogan Hay and Amy Gallacher are up for Women's POTY

PFA Scotland has also revealed the Women's Player and Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi up for both prizes.

Her Hoops team-mates Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes are also up for the POTY award, along with Rangers forward Brogan Hay.

Rangers duo Emma Watson and Kirsty McLean are on the Young Player shortlist with Celtic's Shen Menglu.

Glasgow City are currently top of the SWPL, five points ahead of Celtic and Rangers with just three games of the season remaining.

VOTE: Scottish Premiership goal of the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Scottish Premiership's best goals of the season have been chosen, now it is up to you to choose a winner

With the 2022/23 season close to being concluded, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season up to now.

Watch the contenders and cast your vote by clicking here. The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 14! Voting closes Friday May 12 at 5pm.