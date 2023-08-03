SWPL: Celtic's match against champions Glasgow City live on Sky Sports

Celtic's match against Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The first battle between's last season's top two will be the first SWPL game of the new season shown live on Sky Sports, on Thursday October 5 at 7.30pm.

Glasgow City won 1-0 when the sides met in March at the Excelsior Stadium, however, Celtic came out on top in both post-split matches last season.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football said: "Women's football is going from strength to strength and we're excited to bring our viewers the first meeting from last season's top two so early in the season."

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, added: "We're thrilled to have a record number of broadcast matches selected for this period, so early in the season as we approach the start of the 2023/24 league campaign.

"We ended last season in dramatic fashion, with unprecedented attendances, coverage and audiences across our broadcast partners.

"The number of games selected in the opening weeks of the new season and with all clubs covered at least once reflects the positive momentum within the women's game.

"It's fantastic to see that recognised by our broadcast partners. We are focussed on building upon the recent progress and improving the visibility of our game, so we are delighted to bring so many games into households in Scotland across the opening weeks of the new season."

Sky Sports Cup draw in full

Image: Rangers kick off their Sky Sports Cup defence against Hearts

Rangers will begin their defence of the Sky Sports Cup with a trip to SWPL rivals Hearts on September 3.

The Gers won the trophy at Tynecastle Park last season - beating Hibernian 2-0 in the final in what was the first SWPL match to be shown live on Sky - before missing out on the league and Scottish Cup titles.

SWPL champions Glasgow City will take on St Johnstone or Livingston, while Celtic are also away from home at Hamilton Accies.

Seven-time winners Hibernian face Aberdeen - with both top-flight clubs under new management, while newly promoted Montrose face Motherwell and Partick Thistle host Spartans.

Dundee United will travel to Gartcairn or Kilmarnock, while Stirling University or Boroughmuir Thistle will face Queen's Park or Glasgow Women after the first round.

