SWPL: Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic face away tests in Sky Sports Cup draw

Rangers will begin their defence of the Sky Sports Cup with a trip to SWPL rivals Hearts on September 3.

The Gers won the trophy at Tynecastle Park last season - beating Hibernian 2-0 in the final in what was the first SWPL match to be shown live on Sky - before missing out on the league and Scottish Cup titles.

SWPL champions Glasgow City will take on St Johnstone or Livingston, while Celtic are also away from home at Hamilton Accies.

Seven-time winners Hibernian face Aberdeen - with both top-flight clubs under new management, while newly promoted Montrose face Motherwell and Partick Thistle host Spartans.

Dundee United will travel to Gartcairn or Kilmarnock, while Stirling University or Boroughmuir Thistle will face Queen's Park or Glasgow Women after the first round.

Sky Sports Cup draw in full

First round:

Queen's Park vs Glasgow Women

St Johnstone vs Livingston

Gartcairn vs Kilmarnock

Stirling University vs Boroughmuir Thistle

Ties to be played on September 3 (subject to change)

Second round:

Gartcairn or Kilmarnock vs Dundee United

Stirling University or Boroughmuir Thistle vs Queen's Park or Glasgow Women

Hamilton Accies vs Celtic

Hearts vs Rangers

Montrose vs Motherwell

Hibernian vs Aberdeen

St Johnstone or Livingston vs Glasgow City

Partick Thistle vs Spartans

Ties to be played on October 1 (subject to change)

McIntyre: Momentum of the game accelerating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lizzie Arnot's goal in the Sky Sports Cup final last year was named Scottish Women's Premier League goal of the season

Scottish Women's Premier League managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "The opening draws for the Sky Sports Cup are accompanied by excitement and anticipation as clubs and fans alike start to plan for the season ahead.

"Our SWPL 2 clubs will be looking forward to their first-round ties and now know who they will potentially face in the second round, which provides further incentive to advance. Our SWPL clubs, who enter in round two, can also start to prepare for their first games of the competition.

"There is real anticipation and excitement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following last season's dramatic conclusion.

"The momentum of the women's game, particularly with the World Cup currently taking place, continues to accelerate and we're determined to continue to capitalise on that here in Scotland.

"The Sky Sports Cup is the first major silverware up for grabs and the final will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

"I have no doubt that players and clubs will be focused on their preparation and the matches ahead as they aim to reach the final on the weekend of 23rd/24th March."

Image: Glasgow City won the SWPL title last season after a final day win at Ibrox

The 2023/24 Scottish Women's Premier League season kicks off with champions Glasgow City at home to Hibernian.

Newly promoted Montrose start life in the top-flight at home to last season's runners-up Celtic, who missed out on the title on a dramatic final day, as did Rangers - who under new boss Jo Potter - visit Spartans.

There are new head coaches in two other games too as Hamilton Academical begin life under Robert Watson with a home tie against Hearts, meanwhile, Clinton Lancaster's Aberdeen host Motherwell while the final fixture sees Dundee United are home to Partick Thistle.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.