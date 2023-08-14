Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Mirren & Ross County feature in Team of the Week

It was another action-packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Mirren and Ross County.

The Ibrox side have three players in the latest team of the week after they beat Livingston 4-0 to make amends for their defeat on the opening weekend of the new season.

Ross County also have three players represented after piling more misery on struggling St Johnstone with a 2-0 victory in Dingwall.

It is two wins from two for St Mirren after a 2-1 victory at home to Dundee and they are rewarded with two players in the best XI with Motherwell also taking two places following an impressive 2-1 win at home to Hibernian.

Celtic take the final place after they secured their place at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Aberdeen.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.11 rating

Celtic followed up their opening weekend 4-2 win over Ross County with a 3-1 victory at Aberdeen on Sunday, with midfielder Matt O'Riley key. The 22-year-old confirmed the victory with an 84th-minute strike, netting with one of two shots, and he was a real thorn in the side of the Dons defence having made two key passes and completed one dribble. Additional returns of two interceptions and one tackle helped O'Riley to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.11.

4. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) - 8.13 rating

Like Celtic, St Mirren made it two wins from two as they beat Dundee 2-1 at home on Saturday. Keanu Baccus earned the WhoScored.com player of the match award in the victory having garnered a rating of 8.13. The Australian was a ball-winning machine in the midfield, making eight tackles and two interceptions, and he also got forward well, completing three dribbles to secure his spot in the side.

3. Danilo (Rangers) - 8.22 rating

Danilo made his first league start in a Rangers shirt at the weekend and he didn't disappoint as the Gers got their season up and running. Michael Beale oversaw a 4-0 win over Livingston with Danilo hitting the back of the net with one of six shots. The former Feyenoord man also completed two dribbles and made one key pass to help land a rating of 8.22.

2. Borna Barisic (Rangers) - 8.48 rating

Remaining with Rangers' thrashing of Livingston, Borna Barisic was the star performer having earned a rating of 8.48. Indeed, the Croat provided the assist for Danilo's only goal of the game, that coming from one of two key passes. However, it was off the ball where Barisic really shone as he made four tackles, two clearances and one interception to take home the player of the match award.

1. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) - 8.50 rating

Mika Biereth proved to be Motherwell's match-winner from the bench as he came on to have a direct hand in both goals in a 2-1 win over Hibernian. The on-loan forward provided the assist for Conor Wilkinson's opener midway through the first half before getting his name on the scoresheet with five minutes of normal time to play. Those came from respective returns of two key passes and one shot, while an additional four successful dribbles saw Biereth earn a WhoScored.com rating of 8.50.