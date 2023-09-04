Michael Beale: Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton say Rangers boss needs to be questioned about poor start

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton believe Rangers manager Michael Beale needs to be questioned about their poor start to the season.

The Ibrox side are now four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after their 1-0 defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season amid some VAR controversy.

That result came days after their hopes of Champions League campaign were ended by a 5-1 demolition away to PSV Eindhoven.

Beale has overhauled his squad with nine new signings joining during the summer transfer window but Boyd questioned the Rangers boss' recruitment.

Rangers have lost two of their opening four games in the Scottish Premiership and are currently fourth, with Motherwell and St Mirren also ahead of them.

Boyd: Give me peace!

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd:

"You're four points behind Celtic. Your objective was to get to the Champions League yet you're out of that.

"I've listened to all of the drivel in the week as well in terms of 'it's better to play in the Europa League'. It's embarrassing.

"There's £20m to Celtic again ahead of Rangers, it's embarrassing. For anybody to come out and say 'at least we can compete in the Europa League' - give me peace.

"It's down to the recruitment. If you don't get it spot on, you're going to come under scrutiny.

"That's exactly where Michael Beale finds himself. He's been backed, and he's going to have to face the questions and answer the questions.

"The previous regime was slated for its recruitment and the exact same thing is happening at this moment in time.

"You can't lose your home games in the Old Firm and expect to win the league because it doesn't usually happen. And with a two-week break before their next game, the critics will be out and rightly so because it's not been good enough."

Sutton: Big problems for Beale

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton:

"Celtic were worthy winners.

"In the final third Rangers' recruitment comes under scrutiny, they haven't clicked or connected and that's a big, big problem for Michael Beale.

"A stadium full of boos, he is under pressure. How long do you give him?

"There's this notion that this is a new team for Rangers and Michael Beale; he had 23 league games last season. Ange Postecoglou schooled him last season and won a treble.

"I get the frustration within the stadium, I think he needs to liven up and liven up quickly."

The Scottish Premiership takes an international break with Rangers returning to action away to St Johnstone on September 16, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

They then have their Europa League group opener at home to Real Betis on September 21 before a home league game against Motherwell.