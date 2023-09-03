Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Kyogo's strike secures Hoops victory in first Scottish Premiership Old Firm game of season

Kyogo Furuhashi's stunning strike earned Celtic a 1-0 victory at Ibrox in the first Old Firm game of the season after Rangers saw two early goals disallowed.

Rabbi Matondo's effort inside the opening minute was ruled out for offside before Kemar Roofe's goal was controversially disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Kyogo, who passed up two early opportunities, then smashed the ball into the net from outside the box to silence the home crowd just before the break.

Rangers had chances through Sam Lammers and Danilo but could not find a way past the defending champions who move four points ahead of them and two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table going into the international break.

Should Roofe's goal have been disallowed? The Sky Sports pundits give their verdicts

Kris Boyd: "It is a shocking decision. How that can be brought back for a foul is incredible. Lagerbielke is caught on the ball and Dessers wins it back. Don Robertson has to be stronger after being sent to the pitchside monitor."

Neil Lennon: "I think Celtic are fortunate. But l think it's a foul."

James McFadden: "By the laws of the game, it's a foul."

Kenny Miller: "It is ridiculous if he gives a foul for that. That's not a free-kick."

Celtic lay down marker in title race

Image: Kyogo scores Celtic's opening goal against Rangers

Brendan Rodgers only lost once against Rangers during his first spell at Celtic and it was a nervy start for the manager as Matondo fired home from Cyriel Dessers' ball inside the opening minute for Rangers, but the offside flag was up.

A long ball over the top from Todd Cantwell almost released Dessers minutes later but Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart reacted to clear the danger.

Rangers dominated the opening stages but Celtic came close to the opener in the 18th minute when Callum McGregor's ball found Liel Abada. The winger sent in a dangerous cross but Kyogo could not get his shot away.

The Japanese striker then had a perfect chance to score soon after as he found himself through on goal but his hesitation allowed Connor Goldson to block his shot.

Roofe then thought he had fired Rangers ahead in the 28th minute after a lovely pass from Dessers, but once again VAR intervened with this one disallowed for a foul on Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

With an air of nervousness around Ibrox, Greg Taylor switched off, allowing Cantwell to send a cross to the back post but Hart was there to claim the ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kemar Roofe's strike for Rangers was disallowed after VAR decided Cyriel Dessers had fouled Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up

Another Celtic defensive lapse handed Matondo a brilliant chance but the Rangers man sent his shot well over.

The visitors then finally took their chance in devastating style just before half-time as Kyogo smashed the ball past Jack Butland from outside of the box.

Ibrox fell silent before the boos rang out on the half-time whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo fires in from the edge of the box to give Celtic the lead at Ibrox

Goldson's poor clearance almost gifted Celtic a second just after the break. Abada sent a ball across goal but, with Daizen Maeda inches from connecting, Butland turned it away.

Rangers went searching for an equaliser and Cantwell sent a promising ball to Dessers whose final ball lacked quality.

The Hoops then caught Rangers on the break as Kyogo charged through on goal but he spurned another chance as the ball went over.

Both sides rang the changes with triple substitutions just after the hour mark as the Rangers support once again made their feelings clear.

Image: Sam Lammers should have equalised for Rangers

After Goldson headed onto the roof of the net, Odin Holm sent a powerful drive towards Butland at the other end before Rangers substitute Danilo curled an effort past the post.

Lammers then wasted his chance to pull Michael Beale's side level when he hit the side-netting after taking the ball around Hart.

Rangers appealed for a penalty after Cantwell went down in the box but there was nothing in the challenge from Maeda.

Hart then reacted well to deny Danilo twice in quick succession as Celtic held on to claim victory in their first meeting of the season.

The Scottish Premiership takes an international break with Rangers returning to action away to St Johnstone on September 16, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Celtic are at home to Dundee on the same day. That game kicks off at 3pm.