Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Dundee players feature

It was a weekend of drama in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and St Mirren.

Aberdeen dominate the latest team of the week with three players included after they beat Ross County 4-0 to earn their first league win of the season.

There are two Celtic players represented with the Scottish Premiership leaders maintaining their unbeaten start with a 3-0 win at Livingston.

Nick Montgomery secured his first victory as Hibernian manager and there are two players in the best XI after their 2-0 win at home to St Johnstone.

Rangers held off a stubborn Motherwell to win 1-0 with one player represented.

Meanwhile, there is one Hearts player included despite their 1-0 defeat at St Mirren. Kilmarnock and Dundee take the final places after their 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Joe Newell (Hibernian) - 8.56

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and St Johnstone.

Hibs took their unbeaten run to three games with a victory over St Johnstone. With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.56, Joe Newell is the fifth-highest-rated player in the Scottish Premiership this week. The 30-year-old was on hand to provide the assist for the opening goal when his looping cross found Lewis Miller who netted in the 35th minute, from one of his four key passes in the game. However, it wasn't just his creative play that contributed to his rating but also his defensive work with the Englishman making a total of four tackles in central midfield. He also completed three successful dribbles in an all-round excellent showing.

4. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) - 8.58

Image: Lewis Miller scored Hibs' opener against St Johnstone

The second Hibernian player to feature in the WhoScored.com team of the week is Liam Miller with a rating of 8.58 he was awarded the player of the match for his performance against St Johnstone. He scored the opener from his one shot in the game and won four tackles and four aerial duels as well as completing two successful dribbles.

3. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - 8.95

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic.

Celtic beat Livingston 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the early kick-off on Saturday despite having to play over an hour with ten players after Joe Hart's red card. The stand-out performer on the day was Daizen Maeda with a rating of 8.95. The 25-year-old proved his mettle both going forward and in his defensive contribution with five shots, including his 94th-minute goal, and five successful tackles as well as three successful dribbles and one aerial win.

2. Duk (Aberdeen) - 9.03

Image: Duk scored to put Aberdeen 2-0 up

The first of two Aberdeen representatives in the top five this week is Duk who makes the XI with a rating of 9.03. Aberdeen romped Ross County at the Pittodrie stadium and Duk was a key contributor to the victory for Barry Robson's men. The 23-year-old found the back of the net just before half-time as well as providing an assist for Bojan Miovski shortly after the break. His goal involvements alongside his four successful dribbles, two aerial wins, two shots and one key pass all contribute to his strong rating for his performance.

1. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) - 9.47

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County.

Bojan Miovski is the WhoScored.com Player of the Week in the Premiership with a rating of 9.47 from his display against Ross County. The Macedonian frontman scored a goal in either half and provided an assist in an exemplary performance.