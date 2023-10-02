Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell and Dundee players feature

It was a dramatic weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts.

Celtic have three players in the week's best XI after their last-gasp 2-1 victory at Motherwell, with one Fir Park player also represented.

Three Hibernian players are included, along with two from Dundee after their goalless draw at Easter Road.

There is one Aberdeen player represented after their impressive 3-1 victory at Rangers - a result that saw Michael Beale's time at Ibrox come to an end.

Hearts take the final place after they claimed a 1-0 win at Ross County to move up to fourth in the table.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5: Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) - 7.82

Aberdeen's victory was the final straw for Rangers who parted ways with Michael Beale following the result. The Dons found the back of the net on three occasions at Ibrox to complete a 3-1 victory. The stand-out player of the match was Leighton Clarkson, with the central midfielder awarded a WhoScored.com rating of 7.82 for his efforts. No player made more key passes (4) in the fixture than the 21-year-old who also completed two successful tackles and one aerial win in a day to remember for Barry Robson's side.

4: Martin Boyle (Hibernian) - 7.85

Image: Martin Boyle impressed for Hibs against Dundee

It was goalless when Hibernian hosted Dundee at the weekend, with both sides taking a point apiece. However, it wasn't for the want of trying, particularly for the hosts who attempted a total of 23 shots, the second-highest total of any team in a single Scottish Premiership fixture this season. Martin Boyle was responsible for three of those attempts and he also looked the top creative threat, making twice as many key passes than any other player in the fixture, with a total of eight, and now ranks joint fourth for the most in the league this season (16).

3: Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 8.04

Despite defeat to Celtic, Blair Spittal ranks third in the gameweek with a rating of 8.04. The 27-year-old scored an injury-time goal for the Steelmen from one of his three attempts on goal, as well as recording three aerial wins and three key passes all contributing to a strong rating for the Scotsman.

2: Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.45

Image: Matt O'Riley scored Celtic's late winner at Motherwell

Matt O'Riley was the star of the show at Fir Park with an excellent 8.45 rated performance. The 22-year-old had five attempts at the Motherwell goal, finally finding the back of the net deep in injury time to seal all three points for Celtic. He was also key creatively for the away side, providing a total of seven key passes in the game as well as winning 100% of his three tackles.

1: Trevor Carson (Dundee) - 9.32

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson is the WhoScored.com player of the week for his efforts in the 0-0 draw with Hibernian. The 35-year-old was awarded a rating of 9.32 for his showing which included making a total of nine saves, the most of any keeper in a single game in the Scottish Premiership this season.