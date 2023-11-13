Ref Watch: Rangers penalty incorrect call, Slobodan Rubezic right not to see red for challenge on Kyogo Furuhashi

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Scottish Premiership action, including three incidents in Rangers' win at Livingston and Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic's challenge on Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

INCIDENT: Connor Goldson's opening goal for Rangers is disallowed for offside following a VAR check

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "It's similar to the Harry Maguire one last week at Fulham. He's in an offside position, he clearly goes for the ball so he impacts the keeper and it's disallowed."

INCIDENT: Rangers awarded a penalty after Ross McCausland went down in the box

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Wrong decision

DERMOT SAYS: "Not a foul. It looks a foul at first but when you see it there, the referee hasn't got it right, it's not a foul. He buckles his own legs."

Pundit Sue Smith adds: "It's not a foul, he's going down before contact," before Danny Mills said: "If there is any contact...terrible dive."

INCIDENT: Ross McCausland's goal for Rangers is disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "Sima pushes the first defender on the six-yard line, doesn't he? The referee spots that. Disallowed."

What the pundits said

On Rangers' first penalty, Sutton said: "It's a clear dive. I do not understand why the VAR official isn't talking to the referee. That should never have been a penalty. It was probably justice from Livingston's perspective."

On McCausland's disallowed goal, McFadden said: "I don't think it's a foul and I think the goal should stand. It's a brilliant finish."

Boyd added: "The referee comes to the wrong decision."

On Rangers' second penalty, McFadden said: "This is a penalty. I know you use your arm to jump. But that is too high for me from Mikey Devlin. He leaves his arm up there."

INCIDENT: Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic is booked after a heavy challenge on Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.



DERMOT'S VERDICT: No red card

DERMOT SAYS: "I don't think it's a red card at all. It was an unfortunate clash of heads, it looks bad, but I don't think it's a red card. It forces Kyogo off, unfortunately."

INCIDENT: Hearts denied a penalty after Motherwell's Dan Casey struck Liam Boyce in the chest with his studs.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Penalty should have been given

DERMOT SAYS: "I was astonished a penalty wasn't given. I was even more astonished the referee went to the screen, saw it a number of times, and stuck with his original decision. A brave referee sticks to his choice if he thinks it's right, but for me, that's a penalty."

INCIDENT: Hibs striker Martin Boyle denied a penalty being brought down by Joe Wright.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Wrong decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's a penalty. The forward was going through, l think it's a foul."

DANNY MILLS: "I'm not convinced. The defender doesn't change position."

SUE SMITH: "Why would the striker go down if there wasn't any contact?"

