Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen: Rampant Hoops cruise to victory over Dons

Celtic restored their eight-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers' side showed no signs of holding on to their Champions League hammering to Atletico Madrid as Hyun-Jun Yang headed in his first Celtic goal to give them an early lead.

Matt O'Riley set up Kyogo Furuhashi to tap in a quick second as the Dons offered little after their gruelling Europa Conference League draw in Greece on Thursday night.

Kyogo was forced off in the second half after a clash with Slobodan Rubezic before Luis Palma scored Celtic's third from the penalty spot after Jack MacKenzie brought down Hyeon-Gyu Oh in the box.

David Turnbull and Oh scored in stoppage time as Celtic eased to a ninth straight win in the Scottish Premiership while Aberdeen go into the international break sitting eighth.

Celtic's perfect response

Celtic had Aberdeen under the cosh from kick-off and in the fourth minute goalkeeper Kelle Roos made a fantastic save from Furuhashi's powerful drive and midfielder Matt O'Riley somehow bounced the rebound over the bar from five yards.

Roos was soon beaten, however, when he missed a Palma cross from the left and Yang, who signed from Gangwon FC in the summer, gleefully headed in from close range.

Aberdeen slumped further behind when Yang's clever reverse pass found O'Riley and his cut-back was slid in at the near post by Furuhashi for his ninth goal of the campaign.

The visitors were struggling to cope but they had a great chance in the 22nd minute when Polvara sent Hayes racing clear. However the former Celtic player slashed his shot wide of the target.

Team news Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm came in for Paulo Bernardo to make his first league start while 21-year-old Yang replaced Daizen Maeda, injured in the challenge that led to his red card against Atletico Madrid. Bojan Miovski, Jonny Hayes, Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara returned for Aberdeen.

Furuhashi sclaffed another chance at the other end and Roos tipped terrific efforts from Holm and then Palma over the bar, as Celtic continued to boss possession.

A robust challenge by Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic on Furuhashi early in the second half saw both players require treatment for head knocks, the former picking up a yellow card from referee Willie Collum.

Image: Kyogo was forced off after a challenge from Slobodan Rubezic

Furuhashi, however, had to be replaced by Oh, while Holm made way for Turnbull, before a Miovski flick from a Nicky Devlin cross had Celtic keeper Joe Hart making his first save.

Yang suffered a cut to the face in a challenge by Jack MacKenzie which would soon see him replaced by James Forrest, before Celtic were awarded a penalty.

Player ratings Celtic: Hart (5), Johnston (7), Carter-Vickers (7), Scales (7), Taylor (7), McGregor (7), Holm (7), O'Riley (8), Palma (9), Yang (9), Kyogo (8)



Subs: Oh (7), Turnbull (5), Forrest (n/a)



Aberdeen: Roos (5), Devlin (5), Mackenzie (6), Shinnie (5), Jensen (5), Gartenmann (5), Mivoski (5), Clarkson (5), Hayes (5), Polvara (5), Rubezic (4)



Subs: Barron (4), Duk (4), Duncan (4)



Player of the match: Luis Palma

Collum was asked by the VAR to have a look at his pitchside monitor after MacKenzie had wiped out Oh inside the box.

When Collum pointed to the spot, Palma took a slow approach before hammering his spot-kick past Roos.

Turnbull drove in off the post in the second minute of added time and Oh added a fifth with a header from a Palma cross, before running through to drive in a sixth from an O'Riley pass.

Rodgers hails 'outstanding' performance

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports Kyogo Furuhashi will not go on international duty with Japan:

"It is always very important [to make a fast start]. And the players scored a couple of really good goals.

"The subs coming into the game made a big impact for us and kept the energy in the game.

"We could have scored more and only conceded one opportunity, but apart from that I thought our positioning was really good.

"Some of our combination play was really outstanding.

"Palma had a very good performance - he showed variety and that he is developing as did Yang.

"But both those guys contributed very well. He is a very talented player, Luis. He can create a goal and score a goal - he did that.

"It was a nasty blow for Kyogo, so he obviously won't travel to Japan. He will need to stay here and recover.

"The medical team will make sure he is OK."

Robson: Not good enough

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on Sky Sports:

"It wasn't good enough. We lose a goal then we lose another one and another one.

"We know they're a good side but once you've lost a couple of goals you've got to get structured and organised. It wasn't good enough in the end.

"We've performed well in a lot of big games recently and we came down here and we didn't perform in a big game.

"We can all talk about all the different reasons but I'm not having it, we've got to be better than that.

"I'm not happy and the players know that. We all have to take responsibility and bounce back."

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Motherwell on November 25. Kick-off 3pm.

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie on November 26, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.