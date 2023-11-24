Scottish Premiership: Rangers visit Aberdeen, Celtic face Motherwell, Ross County play Kilmarnock & more

A title race twice? A winning managerial debut? Breathing space at the bottom? There is plenty at stake as the Scottish Premiership returns from the international break.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Pittodrie on Sunday for Aberdeen's clash with Rangers and every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

Can Aberdeen respond against Rangers?

It is set to be an intriguing encounter at Pittodrie on Sunday lunchtime.

Aberdeen fell to an embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Celtic in their last game before the break, leaving them ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen

Barry Robson is demanding a reaction and they will take confidence from their 3-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox - a result that cost Michael Beale his job.

New manager Philippe Clement is unbeaten since he replaced Beale and knows maximum points are needed if they are to have a chance of catching Celtic at the top of the table.

The game is also a warm-up for their League Cup final at Hampden Park on December 17.

Can struggling Motherwell shock unbeaten Celtic?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic

There was late drama at Fir Park in September as Matt O'Riley's stoppage-time goal denied Motherwell a point against Celtic.

While the Hoops remain unbeaten and can extend their lead at the top to 11 points, Stuart Kettlewell's side are without a win in their last nine games.

The Steelmen have not managed to beat Celtic in their last 29 meetings so the odds of a much-needed victory for the struggling side do not look good.

Brendan Rodgers will also be looking for his players to impress ahead of their Champions League trip to Rome to face Lazio on Tuesday night.

Will Levein make winning Tynecastle return?

Image: Steven Naismith played under Craig Levein at Hearts

Craig Levein takes his St Johnstone side to Hearts on Saturday and is expecting an unfriendly welcome from the home support as he returns as a manager for the first time since leaving the club in 2019.

He has made an immediate impact since taking over in Perth, picking up four points in two games to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hearts

While St Johnstone are still very much in a relegation battle, Hearts could move up to third if they make it three league wins in a row.

The Jambos last achieved that back in 2022 with their third win at home to this weekend's opponents.

Dingwall dugout delight for Adams?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derek Adams explains why he has returned to Dingwall for a third time and his ambitions at Ross County

Derek Adams is back at Ross County and his third spell in charge gets under way against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He replaced Malky Mackay during the break after defeat to St Johnstone left them in 11th, only off the bottom of goal difference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock

Away games continue to trouble Derek McInnes' side and, after winning just twice on the road last season, they have failed to pick up a victory on their travels so far this campaign.

Killie though sit sixth in the league and they could find themselves as high as fourth if they can make it an unhappy homecoming for Adams.

Can Hibs halt in-form Dundee's rise?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and St Mirren

Dundee could make it three top-flight wins on the bounce for the first time since 2014 when they welcome Hibernian to Dens Park.

Tony Docherty's side have lost just one of their last seven games despite only being promoted to the top-flight in the summer and could move into third spot depending on other results.

Image: Hibs have only lost one of their last 10 league matches

Hibs, meanwhile, have only lost one of their last 10 league games and looking for back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time since March last season.

Nick Montgomery's side will need to break through a defence that has kept the most clean sheets in the Premiership, with Rangers and Celtic, but know three points on the road could take them above rivals Hearts into fourth.

Can Livingston avoid unwanted history?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a draw the last time St Mirren and Livingston met

Third-place St Mirren host foot-of-the-table Livingston - a fixture the Paisley club have not lost in the last 11 meetings between the sides.

The Buddies will also be out to make amends for their surprise 4-0 defeat to Dundee last time out as they look to hold on to third in the table.

Image: Livingston are bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Livi have lost their last five league games, their worst top-flight run since season 2005/06.

While David Martindale's side have failed to score in their last four matches, only Celtic and Rangers have scored more home goals this season than St Mirren.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season, up to 48 cinch Premiership games are available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app, click here, to visit Sky Sports website, click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.