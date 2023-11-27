Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Ross County players feature

Both Celtic and Rangers dropped points as the Scottish Premiership returned from the international break with a bang.

There is only one Old Firm player in the latest team of the week with Rangers represented after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen, who also have one player in the best XI.

Motherwell take two places having scored in the 90th minute to earn a surprise 1-1 draw away to leaders Celtic.

There are also two Hearts players following their 1-0 win over St Johnstone while Kilmarnock have two players included, and Ross County one after their goalless draw in Dingwall.

Dundee and Hibs take the final places after the Easter Road side claimed a narrow 2-1 victory at Dens Park.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5. Ryan Leak (Ross County) - 7.72 rating

Ross County may have failed to win for the ninth successive outing, but a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock saw them at least earn a positive result following back-to-back defeats. Centre-back Ryan Leak was the star player in the stalemate having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.72. The 25-year-old won eight aerial duels and made six clearances to help his side to a clean sheet on home turf.

4. Alex Cochrane (Hearts) - 7.97 rating

Hearts earned themselves a third win on the spin as they beat St Johnstone 1-0 in Edinburgh. Alex Cochrane was the star of the show at Tynecastle Park as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.97. The 23-year-old may have failed to score but it was not for want of trying as Cochrane managed five key passes and one shot. The Hearts star also chipped in with two tackles and two clearances in a solid showing.

3. Liam Kelly (Motherwell) - 8.00 rating

A positive result at Celtic Park isn't to be scoffed at, as Motherwell held firm to secure a 1-1 draw in Glasgow on Saturday. They have Liam Kelly to thank for the point, with the 27-year-old making the Scottish Premiership team of the week having helped himself to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.00. Kelly made a total of five saves at Celtic over the weekend, including a second-half penalty stop to deny Luis Palma, to mark his best rated performance of the season.

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.01 rating

James Tavernier salvaged a point for Rangers at Aberdeen on Sunday with a late penalty to secure his side a point at Pittodrie. Tavernier hit the back of the net with one of four shots at the Dons, and would have claimed an assist were it not for the profligacy of his team-mates, having made five key passes. With additional returns of four interceptions and one tackle, the 32-year-old is good value for his inclusion in the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.01.

1. Luke McCowan (Dundee) - 8.05 rating

Boasting a rating of 8.05, Dundee's Luke McCowan is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. While the 25-year-old was unable to help his side to a result against Hibernian, McCowan still put in a player-of-the-match display on home turf. Indeed, he was a driving force from midfield, completing three dribbles and creating three goalscoring opportunities; and he worked hard off the ball, too, making five tackles and one interception.