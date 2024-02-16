Scottish Premiership: Celtic face Kilmarnock, Rangers on Sky, Neil Warnock's Aberdeen face Hibs & more

The title race is heating up and there could be a change at the top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at McDiarmid Park on Sunday as St Johnstone host Rangers, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Rangers head into the weekend trailing Celtic in the title race by just one goal and they could finally move top when they face St Johnstone, live on Sky Sports.

They had 43 attempts on goal in their midweek win against Ross County and Philippe Clement will be looking for them to be more clinical at McDiarmid Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone

With just one win from their last eight league matches, St Johnstone sit 10th in the league and have lost both of this season's previous games with Rangers.

They did stun Rangers with a 2-1 win last season, but there have been two different managers and a squad overhaul since then.

Can Celtic get Kilmarnock revenge to stay top?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

Brendan Rodgers' side know they cannot afford any slip-ups in the title race and they will be looking for victory on Saturday against the team that has caused them the most problems so far this season.

Kilmarnock won 2-1 at Celtic Park in December after knocking the Hoops out of the League Cup at the start of the season.

Derek McInnes' team have impressed this season and currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership as they push for European football next season.

Will Warnock secure his first Scottish Premiership win?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell

There was midweek drama for Aberdeen as they came from three goals down to earn a draw with Motherwell in a frantic game at Pittodrie.

The Dons sit ninth in the table as they look for their first Scottish Premiership win since returning from the winter break, with interim boss Neil Warnock targeting his first three points since taking over from Barry Robson.

Image: Hibs are without a win since December 9

He comes up against one of his former players on Saturday, as Nick Montgomery takes his Hibs side to Pittodrie as they aim for their first win in the league since December 9.

Montgomery played under Warnock at Sheffield United but there is sure to be no room for sentiment with both sides desperate for points.

Can Ross County pick up a vital win at Dens Park?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County

It has been a tough time for Ross County, who are winless in their last nine Scottish Premiership games and sit 11th.

Don Cowie took charge for the first time in midweek and watched goalkeeper George Wickens pull off an impressive 19 saves in their 3-1 defeat to Rangers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Dundee

They travel to face a Dundee side on Saturday who claimed their first win in four in the league last time out to remain in the top six.

There has only been one goal scored across the side's two previous meetings this season, with Dundee winning 1-0 in Dingwall in December.

Will Motherwell halt Hearts' impressive run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hearts

After surrendering a three-goal lead in their draw against Aberdeen in midweek, Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell will be demanding more from his players when they head to Hearts.

Motherwell are unbeaten in their last six league matches and if they can turn draws into wins they could move into the top six in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Naismith's side meanwhile are sitting comfortably in third, 12 points ahead of the chasing pack.

The Jambos go into the game on the back of five straight league wins and they claimed a 2-1 win over Motherwell in their last meeting back in November.

Can Livingston secure vital points in survival bid?

Livingston have no troubles to seek, six points adrift at the bottom of the table and without a league win since October 7.

David Martindale will be hoping his players have been boosted by their last-gasp Scottish Cup win at Partick Thistle in midweek as they prepare to take on St Mirren at home.

The Buddies are pushing for another top-six finish and have not lost to Livi in their last 12 league meetings.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...