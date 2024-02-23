Scottish Premiership: Rangers face Hearts, Celtic visit Motherwell on Sky, Neil Warnock's Aberdeen play Kilmarnock & more

The title race and battle for survival could not be closer and there could be more twists and turns this weekend.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Fir Park on Sunday as Motherwell host Celtic, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

After being knocked off top spot in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic will be determined to pick up a much-needed win against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Hoops conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Kilmarnock last weekend and have already dropped points in more games than they did in the whole of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic

Motherwell, who confirmed manager Stuart Kettlewell's contract extension on Thursday, currently sit ninth in the table and are unbeaten in their last three home games.

Celtic snatched a late win on their last visit to Fir Park with Matt O'Riley's stoppage-time goal securing the points.

Can in-form Hearts upset the odds at Rangers?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers beat Hearts in their last meeting

The Scottish Premiership's most in-form teams meet at Ibrox on Saturday as league leaders Rangers face Hearts.

Philippe Clement's side moved above Celtic with a 3-0 win at St Johnstone last time out and they are currently on a seven-game winning run in the league.

The Jambos are currently the best of the rest and sit 14 points clear of the chasing pack in third having won their last six top-flight matches.

Hearts are on their best away winning run in over a decade, but they have lost their last 15 visits to Ibrox.

McInnes and Warnock reunited

Image: Derek McInnes has led Kilmarnock up to fourth in the table

Kilmarnock host Aberdeen on Saturday reuniting Derek McInnes and Neil Warnock for the first time in almost 12 years.

The managers were last in opposing dugouts in September 2012 when Warnock's Leeds United side came out on top in a thrilling 3-2 victory against McInnes' Bristol City in the English Championship.

Image: Neil Warnock is yet to win a Premiership match

The interim Dons boss heads to Rugby Park still looking for his first league win after back-to-back draws followed a defeat at Rangers.

Killie, who sit fourth, have lost just one of their last 11 Scottish Premiership home matches and are unbeaten in their last five.

Can Livi move off the bottom?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and St Mirren

The relegation battle is almost as tight as the fight for the title with bottom side Livingston just three points behind Ross County.

Livi picked up their first win in 18 league games last weekend and if they can repeat that in Dingwall they will draw level with this weekend's opponents.

Image: Don Cowie was assistant to Malky Mackay and Derek Adams, having also made over 190 appearances for the club

Don Cowie will take charge of County again as he looks for his first victory as interim manager after their 3-0 defeat at Rangers in his first game.

The Staggies have not won a Scottish Premiership match since December 5.

Who will win the battle of the Saints?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and St Mirren

St Mirren missed the chance to move up to fourth last weekend when they fell to a surprise defeat at home to bottom side Livingston.

St Johnstone, who currently sit 10th, head to Paisley looking to avoid a fourth straight league defeat as they try to secure their top-flight survival for another season.

It was Craig Levein's side who won the last meeting between the sides 1-0, but the Buddies are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against St Johnstone.

Can Hibs win their first league game of 2024?

Image: Hibs are without a Premiership win so far in 2024

Hibernian are without a Scottish Premiership victory since December 9 with only Ross County on a longer winless run in the league.

Nick Montgomery's side currently sit in seventh, five points behind this weekend's opponents Dundee.

The Dens Park side have won their last two games as they bid to secure a top-six place in their first season back in the top flight.

They have though only won one of their last 14 Premiership meetings with Hibs, which came in May 2022.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...