SPFL: Dramatic Scottish Premiership season draws more viewers to Sky Sports

The thrilling Old Firm title race in a dramatic season across the Scottish Premiership saw a huge rise in viewers watching games live on Sky Sports.

Almost 2.5m extra viewers tuned in across the season, a rise of 24 percent from peak audiences from the previous campaign, as Celtic clinched a third consecutive league title with a game to spare.

12.5m watched SPFL games on Sky with each match drawing an average of 285,000 viewers.

April's thrilling Old Firm clash at Ibrox set a new record for the SPFL with more than 1.4m glued to Sky Sports for the gripping 3-3 draw between Rangers and Celtic.

The figures for the dramatic clash were the highest for a Scottish league match since the SPFL formed in 2013.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: "It's great news to see such strong growth in viewing figures for SPFL matches on Sky Sports this season.

"These fantastic viewing figures further demonstrate how compelling our national game is with supporters, as well as the significant interest in our game across Scotland and the UK.

"Sky Sports have been an excellent broadcaster partner for the SPFL over many seasons, and we look forward to continuing to build on our great working relationship in season 2024/25."

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football, added: "The figures underline our continued commitment to help grow the game alongside our partners at the SPFL. To see a significant rise in viewership across the season along with a record audience for a game in the SPFL era shows that we're making some very positive steps.

"The team - including new signing Chris Sutton - have elevated our coverage to a different level and we're already looking forward to building on this season's success in 2024/25."

