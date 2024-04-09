Old Firm: Dramatic Rangers vs Celtic clash draws record viewing figures for SPFL match

More than 1.4m viewers tuned into Sky Sports for Sunday's gripping 3-3 draw between Rangers and Celtic, in a new record for the SPFL.

The figures for the dramatic clash at Ibrox are the highest for a Scottish league match since the SPFL formed in 2013.

The audience numbers include those watching across Sky's platforms and tops the previous record when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

Philippe Clement's side battled back from two goals down to share the points with their rivals and leave the title race on a knife-edge.

Celtic are just one point ahead of Rangers, who have played a game less, in the closest title race for more than a decade.

Brendan Rodgers' team had been in pole position from the first weekend of the campaign, but in mid-February Rangers found themselves in top spot.

That lasted for a month until their game at Dundee was postponed which allowed Brendan Rodgers' side to return to the summit by a point - albeit having played a game more.

All eyes now turn to Dens Park for Wednesday's rearranged fixture as Clement's side bid to go top once again - live on Sky Sports.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said: "It's great to see the excitement of the title race translate into a record audience for us at Sky Sports.

"It was a dramatic game and underlines the quality of the product on the pitch, which we are committed to continue growing alongside our partners at the SPFL.

"We're looking forward to bringing fans the closing stages of the season and the final Old Firm game, post-split."

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "It's fantastic news to see record viewing numbers for Sunday's big match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

"These figures demonstrate both the huge interest in this renowned fixture, as well as the increased appeal of our game across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

"The game itself certainly didn't disappoint, and was hugely exciting for all supporters who tuned in.

"It promises to be a really dramatic end to the season, with even more big games to watch live on Sky Sports in the coming weeks, and I know the SPFL will continue to deliver the drama and excitement that our league is renowned for."

