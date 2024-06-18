Rangers transfer news: Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Motherwell's Liam Kelly set for Ibrox moves

Rangers are closing in on deals to sign midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Barron's contract at Aberdeen is up this summer and he was linked with clubs in England and Italy.

However, Rangers are set to win the race for the 21-year-old - who played 42 times for Aberdeen last season - after talks.

Image: Liam Kelly is currently at Euro 2024 with Scotland

Kelly is likely to be manager Philippe Clement's fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala.

Kelly - who is out of contract at Motherwell - is with Scotland at the Euros and is also expected to move to Ibrox, providing competition for No 1 Jack Butland.

The 28-year-old played 43 times for Motherwell - who he joined from QPR three years ago - last season.

