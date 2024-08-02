Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers targeting domestic treble after impressive pre-season results

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has declared his "burning" desire to improve his team as he targets a treble and European progress ahead of the new season - but he knows he still needs to add quality to his squad to achieve that plan.

The first season of Rodgers' second spell in charge ended on a high as Celtic won 11 of their final 12 matches to clinch a double.

There were strong signs his team could carry on that form when they put four goals past each of DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States, with the coordinated pressing of the team showing an improved understanding of Rodgers' tactical demands.

But they go into their Scottish Premiership opener at home against Kilmarnock on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, without much difference to their squad.

Kasper Schmeichel has replaced the retired Joe Hart, while Celtic brought back Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal following his loan spell from Benfica.

A similar deal for Adam Idah, if Norwich can be persuaded to part with the forward, could get Celtic basically back to where they were at the end of last season.

Rodgers remains relaxed about the transfer plans with four weeks left of the window and is confident his side can hit the ground running.

"Our objective is to win every domestic trophy," he said. "You can't hide behind anything other than that.

"We're in an exciting Champions League format, so we want to get into the play-off stage of that.

"But alongside that, for me it will be looking at the football performance and the consistency of that. There were spells last year where we played some fantastic football and probably more so towards the end, with some sporadic games in between.

"But now, the clarity is there with everything and how we're working. I would expect us to really be a lot more consistent.

"From the tactical aspect, we've worked on some things over the pre-season, especially in America, against some really good opponents.

"And it was interesting because one young player of mine who played for Chelsea, a former player, he said after the game that 'it's a Brendan team we're playing'.

"So that was a good sign for me on a personal level, because he has played for me before and knows what I expect and demand, and he can see it in a different team but playing the same way."

Rodgers unconcerned by O'Riley speculation

Rodgers is confident the speculation over the future of Matt O'Riley will not affect the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been the subject of bids from Atalanta and has interest from the likes of Southampton, with a host of other Italian clubs also linked with a move.

O'Riley produced 19 goals and 18 assists last term to finish as Celtic's player of the season and a surprise omission from Denmark's Euro 2024 squad at least allowed him a period of rest that could stand him in good stead.

Rodgers is sure the former MK Dons player will go into Sunday's opener against Kilmarnock in the right place mentally as well as physically, despite constant talk over his future.

"I'm very confident it won't affect him," said Rodgers, who expects to be without Daizen Maeda against Killie. "It's not easy. That's the reality of it. But he is an ultimate professional.

"He knows he's in a good place here. I think he has seen what the last three years has given him and that progress that he's made in his career."

Rodgers reiterated that any offer for O'Riley should reflect the player's worth and not be cut to reflect the buyer's view of the Scottish league.

"I've known young guys in this window that I've worked with recently who've gone for say £30m, and we get offers in for the likes of Matt - with the greatest of respect - nowhere near that," he added.

"So we don't have to sell. The club doesn't have to sell. We respect there will be a a point in a young player's career at this club where he may, for financial conditions of his life, be able to improve that three to four times over.

"OK, but there has to be still a value to the player and not just the league, and for us he's a very valuable player.

"So until that changes, I've got every faith in his focus, his mentality, and you can see it in pre-season - his performances again are consistently very high. So he looks in a great place, along with the other players."

O'Riley was the subject of a failed bid from Atletico Madrid in January and admitted the development briefly affected him.

Rodgers said: "I think he understands a lot of it can be gossip and speculation, and until there's something concrete that really makes them think, then he gets on with his work.

"So I think that's a gift that he has. He's very level headed and there's no doubt that the speculation can wobble you.

"But I've not seen that with him at all. He knows my feelings on his ability, where he's at and where he can go but, like everything in life, it's all about timing."

